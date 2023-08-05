Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You big brain will be stuffed to bursting with brilliant ideas and insights over the coming 12 months. Don’t keep them to yourself – let friends and colleagues and loved ones know what you are thinking and invite them to add their own inspired ideas to the pot.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do something creative this weekend, something that shows off your artistic side. The sun in the most dynamic area of your chart will encourage you to be adventurous and try things that even your closest friends might not have expected of you.

TAURUS (April 21- May 21)

It may be that something is going on behind the scenes that you are not being allowed to take part in but don’t take it personally. The planets indicate there is no big conspiracy and when the time is right you will be let in on the secret.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A colleague you thought would be supportive is clearly trying to put you off developing your latest big idea. So what is going on? Almost certainly they are jealous that you are more creatively inspired than they are. Feel sorry for them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make it your aim this weekend to smile at everyone you encounter, even strangers and people you would not normally want to strike up a conversation with. You may be surprised to find you make new friends in the most unlikely of situations.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something special is about to happen, you can feel it in your bones. You have such a positive approach to life that you tend to attract good people into your orbit and one such person is about to change your life in a very big way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make sure what you are wishing for is what you truly desire, because once you get it you will have to live with it for weeks, months, maybe even years to come. Your prayers may well be answered this weekend, so word them well!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep your eyes and ears open over the next 48 hours, because something you see or hear could be of huge benefit to you in weeks to come. Is it wrong to eavesdrop on other people’s conversations? No, it’s their fault for talking so loud.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Be careful what words you choose to use this weekend because what you say could have far-reaching consequences. People in positions of power won’t want to be reminded that they make mistakes like everyone else – and you can be a bit blunt at times!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Any and all ideas that come into your head over the next 48 hours must be grasped and recorded before you forget them. Carry pen and paper with you everywhere you go and make an immediate note of your thoughts and creative visions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may seem as if someone you have always been friendly with has now turned against you for no good reason but how true is that? The planets suggest you may have said something that seriously upset them. Find out what it was and make amends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your ability to look into the future and work out what other people are going to do next will come in handy this weekend, especially when dealing with rivals and competitors. Being two steps ahead of the game hands you a massive advantage.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Honesty is a must this weekend, even at the risk of falling out with people who don’t want to hear the truth from you or anyone else. A real friend is the one who insists on giving those they respect the full picture, regardless of hurt feelings.

