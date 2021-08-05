 Skip to main content
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: August 5

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Some major lifestyle changes will be required of you over the coming 12 months but you are perfectly placed to make them and profit from them. Leo may be one of the “fixed” signs of the zodiac but even you know nothing stays the same for long.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone is dragging their feet and making it difficult to get things done you may have no option but to confront them and demand they shape up or ship out. Just be careful you don’t end up taking on their workload as well as your own.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The last few weeks have been hectic to say the least, so it might be wise to slow down a bit between now and the weekend. You may have a cast-iron constitution and stamina to spare but even a Taurus has limits, so be kind to yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how much you may dislike a certain person the planets warn you are going to be spending quite a bit of time with them, so promise yourself that you will do whatever it takes to keep things civil between you. Both of you will benefit.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are closer to a breakthrough than you appear to believe, so keep plugging away at what you are doing and expect to see signs of success before the weekend arrives. As a cardinal sign you are not the sort to give up too soon, so keep at it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your confidence is up there in the stratosphere and those feelings of dread that plagued you a month or so back are now just a distant memory. Make the most of your talents and make sure you get recognized for all the good things you do in the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may choose to keep a worry to yourself rather than share it with friends and relatives, but is that really the best course of action? The planets indicate others are only too willing to help you out if they can, but you have to ask them first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You should find it easier to deal with friends and loved ones and colleagues when the moon is new at the weekend, so wait until then before approaching them about joint ventures of various kinds. What’s the rush? Everything is ticking along just fine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to get busy and start doing some of those things you’ve been saying you would do but kept putting off. There can be no more excuses – focus on what needs to be done to improve your lifestyle and give it your all both physically and mentally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The Sun in Leo at this time of year highlights fun and games and things that bring a smile to your face. Yes, there’s still work to be done, but you don’t have to do it all now. The only effort you should make is to enjoy yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have been taking certain situations more seriously than they need to be taken and it’s costing you time and money you cannot afford to waste. Lighten up a bit today and recognize that there are actually precious few things in life worth getting uptight about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The new moon at the weekend will make it easy for you to interact with people on a one-to-one level, but before then you will clash with someone whose outlook on life is at odds with your own. Don’t compromise – you must win and they must lose.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your enthusiasm for people and places that used to inspire you has faded of late but it’s no cause for concern. The simple fact is you have grown up a bit over the past year or so and now no longer find those people and places a challenge.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

