Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your self-belief may be unlimited but your physical energy is not, so to get the best out of the coming year you must focus on just two or three major projects. And don’t forget that what you do with your life affects the world around you too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun’s journey through the most dynamic area of your chart will bring no end of opportunities but it is still up to you to make them work. The good news is you should have more time to focus on your career now that family matters are settled.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

On the surface it may seem as if you don’t have a care in the world but deep down something is worrying you. As from today you will no longer be able to deny what that something is nor what must be done to finally deal with it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be wary of people who offer you something for nothing. There will be a catch, of course, and that catch could cost you dear if you are not smart enough to avoid it. Don’t make any kind of agreement, spoken or written, over the next 24 hours.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Money matters of one sort or another have given you cause for concern in recent weeks but the planets indicate there is no reason to worry. Be patient and see where circumstances lead you – chances are you will benefit financially from unexpected events.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in your sign means all things are possible, so if there are any doubts still holding you back you must get rid of them right now. Do what feels right for you personally and don’t worry for even a moment if not everyone approves.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have a tendency to point out where other people are going wrong but if you do that today you won’t get any thanks and you may even create an enemy or two. Let them make their own mistakes, which they won’t be able to blame on you!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you live or work with is likely to go over the top emotionally today and it will be your responsibility to calm them down and soothe their fears. Show them by your own example how easy, and beneficial, it is to overcome negative thoughts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will have no trouble at all outshining your rivals today but don’t make too big a deal of it or they might be tempted to look for ways to bring you down. It’s better to have allies than enemies, so enjoy your success but be humble too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be careful with your financial affairs today because if you spend more than you can afford in one area you will be forced to make savings in other areas that may be very painful indeed. Show some self-restraint – keep your money in your pocket.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is a danger that in your desire to stand out from the crowd you could say and do things that bring short-term advantages but which come back to haunt you in the long-term. If you can’t speak nicely of others, don’t speak at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you work or do business with has become a lot more assertive in recent weeks but there is no point taking them on and trying to defeat them. Instead, find ways to work together as equals on projects that benefit you both.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have taken on a number of new responsibilities of late and now the pressure is beginning to tell. Not even a Pisces can keep going at top speed day after day, so slow down a bit and make plans to relax this coming weekend.

