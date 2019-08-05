Your daily horoscope: August 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your light will shine brightly over the coming 12 months, so much so that others will be attracted to you like moths to a flame. You’re used to being the centre of attention but this could verge on adulation. Don’t let it go to your head!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Take time out from your busy schedule to chat with friends and family members. According to the planets you have been so occupied with work-related matters of late that some people are starting to feel a bit neglected. Don’t let a bit become a lot.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

For some strange reason you seem to doubt that you have what it takes to succeed. Don’t worry – what happens over the next few days will see your attitude go through a 180-degree turn and you’ll start to believe that your future is bright.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will find yourself up against some powerful people over the next few days, people who will try to assert their authority over you. They will only succeed if you show that you are intimidated, so be strong and act as if you don’t scare easily.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t worry if you feel a bit unsure of yourself as the new week begins as it’s a quite natural reaction to the overconfidence you showed a week or two ago. You need to find a workable midpoint between rampant self-belief and irrational doubt.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You continue to show enthusiasm for something that is unlikely to bring you much in the way of material reward, and that’s good. Maybe at last you have realized that it’s not all about money and status, that there are more important ways to measure success.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will discover something that helps you turn the tables on those who have been giving you a hard time in recent weeks. By all means get your own back but don’t make a big thing of it – vendettas lead to tears for everyone and are best avoided.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone who has a grudge against you makes claims that you are not doing enough on the work front or that you are shirking responsibility in other ways you cannot just ignore it. Your reputation is at stake, so make sure everyone knows they are telling lies.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Whatever it is you have been planning these past few weeks you must get cracking on it now. Within a matter of days you will get the chance to impress people in positions of authority, so have something ready to show them that highlights your talents.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you get carried away by your own importance today you must expect trouble, as a rival who would like nothing better than to cut you down to size will go out of their way to make you look bad. Keep your ego under guard at all times.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you stay calm and tackle one job at a time today, you will get through everything that needs to be done – and still have time for fun and games. It’s when you try to do everything at once that mistakes, and hence delays, are most likely to happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No one is putting any pressure on you, so why are you putting so much pressure on yourself? If you feel you have something to prove to the world then you need to get past it. If anything Aquarius the world should be proving itself to you!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more others criticize what you are doing the more you will carry on doing it. Just be careful that your rivals are not playing a game in which they get you to do one thing by making it seem as if they are pushing you to do another.

