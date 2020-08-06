Your daily horoscope: August 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Think for yourself this year and don’t go along with what everyone else believes just because it’s the fashionable thing to do. You could actually get a lot of pleasure from rocking the boat, as well as helping others think for themselves too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have been working so hard of late that no one could begrudge you a break. Okay, so some people will begrudge it – and you know who they are – but they cannot stop you from being kinder to yourself. Make this a pleasurable day, not an exhausting one.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is a good time to think about changes you would like to make on the home front. And once you have decided what they must be, don’t hesitate to share your thoughts with partners and loved ones. Chances are they’ve been thinking along the same lines.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have never been one of the more patient members of the zodiac – your physical and mental metabolism ticks over at such a high rate – and someone who drags their feet or plays silly games today will probably regret it. Don’t be too hard on them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t take what you see or hear too seriously today because certain people are making mountains out of molehills. Sometimes it is so easy to get caught up in a general feeling of hysteria – but since when did losing your mind solve anything?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Give yourself more time to finish a creative or career project that means a lot to you. The more certain people try to hurry you along the more you must make it clear to them that you are doing quality work that cannot be rushed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Are you taking pleasure in what you are doing? You should be, because the more engaged you are the more likely it is the final product will be something you can be proud of. Remember, it’s your own mind that determines if something is “good” or “bad”.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t have to be the life and soul of the party Libra. If you prefer to be on your own for a while then by all means take a break and find a quiet place where your thoughts won’t be disturbed. Noise is the enemy of inspiration.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been the sort to complain or explain, so why start now? If certain people disapprove of what you are doing that’s their problem, not yours. Shut them out of your thoughts and focus with laser-like intensity on your ultimate goal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have to fight to get yourself noticed between now and the weekend but cosmic activity in your fellow fire sign of Leo means you won’t be ignored for long. If nothing else, your brilliant ideas will force others to take you seriously.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No, you can’t run away from your problems, so don’t waste time and energy trying. Which does not mean you cannot get away today, tomorrow or over the weekend, but that your reasons for doing so should be positive, not negative. Travel with a smile, not a frown.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you make an effort to befriend someone you don’t always get along with you may be surprised how much you benefit from it. You could even discover that you share many things in common, even though you come from vastly different backgrounds.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may think you can complete certain tasks on your own but why would you want to when you can get assistance just by asking? You have done plenty of favors for other people Pisces, now let them return the favour and do things for you.

