Your daily horoscope: August 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t lack for drive this year but you need to couple it with a clear vision of what it is you are trying to achieve. Make sure it’s a lofty vision too, one that you can be proud of and that other people can respond to in positive ways.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have plenty to smile about now and the upcoming new moon will bring even more benefits your way, but first you must deal with the sort of challenging situation you might prefer to avoid. Get it done and dusted and then move on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What happens today will most likely take you by surprise but looking back on the event a few days hence you’ll admit that you should have seen it coming. But all experience is good experience and next time you won’t be so easily caught out.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you expect the unexpected over the next 24 hours you won’t be disappointed. A powerful sun-Uranus link warns that even your best-laid plans are likely to stray off course, so be flexible and react to events as and when they come your way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to get past the idea that for one person to win another person must lose. It’s not true and if you allow yourself to think that way it could cause all sorts of problems. Look for solutions that everyone can agree on – yes, they do exist.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun’s link to Uranus will make you a bit too impulsive, which in turn could cost you some big bucks when you have to buy back what you gave away on a whim. Also, be careful what you ask for. Make absolutely sure you really want it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will find it hard to resist temptation today but is that such a bad thing? The thrill of doing something naughty will most likely make you feel good, at least for an hour or two, but there could be a price to pay later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If a friend or work colleague draws your attention to new ways of looking at the world that’s a good thing. But if they start coming out with all sorts of conspiracy theories it might be best to make your excuses and leave. Avoid extremes at all costs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be in one of those moods where you don’t care in the slightest what the consequences of your actions might be. That’s fine for you but think what it could mean for friends and loved ones. They might not handle the backlash so easily.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means express your opinions in a forceful manner but don’t expect the world and its dog to agree with you. Sometimes Sag you can go a long way over the top when it comes to persuading others that your worldview is the right view.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If your money situation is causing you concern then obviously you need to do something about it. But don’t do that something now. Wait until Sunday when the moon is new in the wealth area of your chart. Only then will you know the correct course to take.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A relationship has gone through some tough times of late and today’s link between the Sun in the partnership area of your chart and Uranus, your ruler, could stir things up again. Stay calm and refuse to get emotional about it. Look for logical solutions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Clearly, a problem you have been struggling with for weeks is not going to go away of its own accord, so what can you do to get past it? For starters, stop worrying about it. If you take the whole situation less seriously it might even resolve itself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com