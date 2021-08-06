 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Horoscopes

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: August 6

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t lack for drive this year but you need to couple it with a clear vision of what it is you are trying to achieve. Make sure it’s a lofty vision too, one that you can be proud of and that other people can respond to in positive ways.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have plenty to smile about now and the upcoming new moon will bring even more benefits your way, but first you must deal with the sort of challenging situation you might prefer to avoid. Get it done and dusted and then move on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What happens today will most likely take you by surprise but looking back on the event a few days hence you’ll admit that you should have seen it coming. But all experience is good experience and next time you won’t be so easily caught out.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you expect the unexpected over the next 24 hours you won’t be disappointed. A powerful sun-Uranus link warns that even your best-laid plans are likely to stray off course, so be flexible and react to events as and when they come your way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to get past the idea that for one person to win another person must lose. It’s not true and if you allow yourself to think that way it could cause all sorts of problems. Look for solutions that everyone can agree on – yes, they do exist.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun’s link to Uranus will make you a bit too impulsive, which in turn could cost you some big bucks when you have to buy back what you gave away on a whim. Also, be careful what you ask for. Make absolutely sure you really want it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will find it hard to resist temptation today but is that such a bad thing? The thrill of doing something naughty will most likely make you feel good, at least for an hour or two, but there could be a price to pay later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If a friend or work colleague draws your attention to new ways of looking at the world that’s a good thing. But if they start coming out with all sorts of conspiracy theories it might be best to make your excuses and leave. Avoid extremes at all costs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be in one of those moods where you don’t care in the slightest what the consequences of your actions might be. That’s fine for you but think what it could mean for friends and loved ones. They might not handle the backlash so easily.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means express your opinions in a forceful manner but don’t expect the world and its dog to agree with you. Sometimes Sag you can go a long way over the top when it comes to persuading others that your worldview is the right view.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If your money situation is causing you concern then obviously you need to do something about it. But don’t do that something now. Wait until Sunday when the moon is new in the wealth area of your chart. Only then will you know the correct course to take.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A relationship has gone through some tough times of late and today’s link between the Sun in the partnership area of your chart and Uranus, your ruler, could stir things up again. Stay calm and refuse to get emotional about it. Look for logical solutions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Clearly, a problem you have been struggling with for weeks is not going to go away of its own accord, so what can you do to get past it? For starters, stop worrying about it. If you take the whole situation less seriously it might even resolve itself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies