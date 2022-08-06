Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart suggests you will take an all-or-nothing approach to life over the coming 12 months. Your hugely positive Leo nature will take you far but if you want to go all the way you must persuade others to invest in your vision of the future.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Resist the urge to commit yourself to anything that might involve putting your own money at risk. The planets warn this is not a good weekend to take chances, especially if you are the sort of Aries who doesn’t know when it’s time to quit!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Watch what you say and do, especially on the work front where people in positions of power won’t take kindly to your attitude that you know better than they do. It may, of course, be true but truth will count for little this weekend.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With Mars linked to Saturn, planet of restriction, this weekend it’s unlikely you will get your own way when it comes to social and travel plans. If you want to avoid confrontation then do what friends and loved ones ask of you, nothing more and nothing less.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Avoid the temptation to put profit before principle this weekend or you could end up a two-time loser, with your reputation trashed and your bank balance depleted. You should never lower your personal standards and certainly not just to make money.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone in a position of authority will give you a hard time over the next 48 hours and you are strongly advised to control your feelings and not let them see they are getting to you emotionally. They could secretly be hoping for a negative reaction.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Sometimes you can be too cautious for your own good but the current cosmic picture favours those who resist the urge to take risks, so be true to your nature and let others put their reputations on the line. You don’t need to make a name for yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you go to extremes in word or deed this weekend you will provoke an extreme reaction and are sure to regret it almost immediately. You may have good reasons to criticize certain people but that does not mean you are obliged to do so.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Colleagues and employers will expect you to take the lead on the work front this weekend but the planets warn you may put yourself in the firing line if you do. They cannot force you to take on extra responsibility, so don’t be afraid to say “No”.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars in the work area of your chart, at odds with Saturn, suggests you could easily go over the top and do yourself some damage, so be aware of your physical and mental limits and stay within them. Don’t risk injuring yourself for other people’s benefit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The bigger your plans the more they will cost you and the message of the stars this weekend is that you need to decide if what you stand to gain is worth such a large financial commitment. Maybe you should lower your sights a bit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Call it as you see it over the next 48 hours but don’t expect friends and loved ones to agree with you. It may even be the case that you are the only one taking a certain position … so could it be you who has got it wrong?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t worry too much if your confidence takes a dip this weekend because you won’t be the only one under a cloud. Saturn’s influence is such that most people will be feeling a touch more lost than usual. You’re in very good company!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com