Your daily horoscope: August 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more you tell yourself there is nothing you cannot accomplish the more likely it is you will achieve something good, even great, over the coming 12 months. You’re a Leo. You’re larger than life and you’re a winner – so go ahead and win big

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If there is someone you wish to impress then go all out today to show them why you are the one they need to work with. However, you must make sure you can deliver on any promises you make. If you let them down your reputation will suffer.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to let minor worries become major anxieties. The message of the stars for you now Taurus is that no matter how negative certain situations may look they will, in the fullness of time, have positive consequences – so keep your troubles in perspective.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Avoid looking for complicated solutions to what are really quite simple problems. As a general rule of thumb the most obvious explanation is likely to be the right explanation, so stick to the basics and always keep an eye on the bigger picture.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t lack for good intentions but are they effective? According to the planets, you are finding it hard to match what you want to do with what you can actually accomplish at the moment. Could that be because you are expecting too much of yourself?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in your sign makes all things possible, but those things won’t just happen by magic – the effort must come from you. Also, a positive attitude is a must over the next few days – it won’t guarantee success but it will make it more likely.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Listen to your inner voice today and do what it tells you, even if it seems counter to what the more logical side of your brain says you ought to be doing. Try not to overthink situations that should be allowed to develop without conscious control.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Spend the first half of today getting your work under control, then spend the second half of the day having fun with your friends and family members. All work and no play makes a Libran dull – and dull is the one thing you were not born to be!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Question everything you hear today, even if it comes from a source that you trust 100 per cent. It’s unlikely they are trying to deliberately trick you but it’s quite possible they themselves have been tricked into believing something that isn’t true.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more you can find out about the motivations of someone you work or do business with the less likely it is you will misjudge them and put your relationship at risk. Just because they act in confusing ways does not mean they are being devious.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do you take it easy today, or do you push yourself as hard as you can in an effort to get on top of your workload? Only you can decide but if you make an extra effort now your time is more likely to be your own tomorrow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Focus on building relationships today and don’t let professional or financial considerations dictate your actions. You’re a people person by nature, so you should understand that long-term success depends quite heavily on how you get along with those around you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):.

Some tasks need to be tackled immediately, while others can be put off to a later date. The trick is working out which is which, so spend some time looking at the facts and considering what options are open to you. Then and only then make your decision.

