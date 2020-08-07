Your daily horoscope: August 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

According to your birthday chart you are at a crossroads and must now make an either-or decision you can never go back on. Your mind may be split on what route to take but your heart knows the way, so let your feelings guide you every single day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As a cardinal sign you are assertive and ambitious and very much one of life’s winners. You might win more often though if you could add a dash of imagination to the mix. Something will inspire you to think outside your usual limits today. Get ready to win again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are one of life’s more sociable sorts, and with Venus moving into the most open and outgoing area of your chart today you will insist on getting out into the world where you can see and be seen. You’ll enjoy being in the public eye.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The most important thing now is that you keep yourself busy and don’t slow down. Even if one or two things have not worked out for you in recent weeks there is still plenty you can do to make your life a thing of joy and beauty.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to be so defensive. The planets indicate that if you are prepared to lower your guard a little someone could come into your life over the next few weeks who transforms your existence very much for the better. Don’t turn them away.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you have feelings for someone then you must make them known. You may be outgoing by nature but on this occasion you seem reluctant to be honest with the one person who means something to you. Don’t worry about your ego – they won’t turn you down.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There will always be those who say you should take life more seriously – and maybe they’re right, maybe you should. But on this occasion you have every reason to behave as if reality is one big joke. Laugh, and the world will laugh with you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t have to ask anyone for permission to enjoy yourself. Just do what feels right to you and, if others don’t like it, that’s too bad. Also, as Venus moves into the career area of your chart you’ll find ways to impress people in positions of power.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The best way to deal with people who take life too seriously is to act in ways that make it clear you could not care less what goes on out there in the big, bad world. It’s not true, of course, but act as if it is and get a reaction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The cosmic vibrations all feel right for you at the moment, which is great. But there is one area you need to take a bit more care in and that is your money situation. No, those green bits of paper do NOT grow on trees – so don’t waste them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Relationships have been under good stars of late, and now that Venus, planet of harmony, is moving into the partnership area of your chart they should get even better. Let the object of your affection know how much you care. Don’t just say it – live it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to jump to conclusions, especially on the work front, because what seems like a factual observation may be nothing of the sort. You’re in the midst of a complicated situation, and the answers are unlikely to be as simple as you would like to believe.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Affairs of the heart are under good stars today and over the weekend, so if there is someone you want to get closer to emotionally now is the time to open up to them. Don’t worry that you might be rejected, because they have feelings for you too.

