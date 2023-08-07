Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sun’s link to Jupiter on your birthday will boost your confidence and encourage you to make your mark on the world. But don’t junk common sense and make the kind of choices that could easily go wrong. Know your limits and respect them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be in a generous mood and eager to do things for friends and colleagues but don’t go too far and use up all your precious time and energy making their dreams come true while neglecting your own. Do you think they will return the favour?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Take extra care today not to say or do anything that is likely to upset the people you live, work and do business with. You may not mean to hurt their feelings but they could see it as a personal attack and harbour a dangerous grudge.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be desperate to get away from the daily grind but that is not an excuse to just drop what you are doing and head off into the wide blue yonder. Like it or not you have responsibilities of a serious nature to take care of.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Most of what happens in the world is not related to you in any way, shape or form, so there is no reason why you should feel guilty about other people’s woes. That does not mean you cannot help them, but don’t get too personally involved.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you open up and let partners and family members know how much you care for them they will respond in kind and make it clear they love you too. Don’t just assume they know what you think and how you feel – spell it out for them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Maybe the best thing you can do today is to do nothing at all. Sit back and take things easy and laugh at those who are running around as if the world is about to end. You are far too smart to fall for that kind of nonsense.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

So many things are falling into place for you now that it may be tempting to believe that nothing will ever go wrong again. Both common sense and experience should tell you that is unlikely to be the case, so don’t let your guard down completely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is something you are desperate to say and you must say it right now. You know that some people won’t be happy that you have seen through their tricks and lies but it’s your happiness you need to worry about. Don’t let them fool you again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun squares up to your ruler Jupiter today, which among other things means you need to stay in control of your feelings. If you get the impression that others may be cheating you there is a danger your response could be way over the top.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not be the sort to cut corners or bend rules but there is a possibility that you will do so today simply to get a tiresome task out of the way. Before you do though, stop and think what the consequences might be if you get caught.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the partnership area of your chart brings out the trusting side of your nature but don’t let that blind you to the fact that not everyone is as honest as you. That applies as much to family relationships as it does to your work.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be feeling good about life at the moment but that is not an invitation to take the kind of risks that invite consequences of a negative nature. Think before you act and only act if you absolutely have to. Sometimes, doing nothing is the right approach.

