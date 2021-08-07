Your daily horoscope: August 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Because so many things in life come easy to you it’s probably true that you are falling short of your potential. The message of your birthday chart this year is that you MUST sharpen up, and quickly. Not even a Leo has all the time in the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A new moon in your fellow fire sign of Leo this weekend promises some sort of new beginning, and if you have anything creative or artistic planned this would be the ideal time to get started on it. Romantically, too, this could be a weekend to remember!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Set your sights high and refuse to settle for second best, both at home and at work. It may be that some people have their doubts about you but you can go a long way to winning them over by being direct and dynamic in everything you do.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone needs your assistance and you won’t hesitate for even a moment to do what you can for them. But don’t do it all. They need to know right from the start that this is not going to become a regular thing. Help them learn to help themselves.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means speak your mind this weekend, but be aware that the words you choose – and the way in which you choose to use them – could have a detrimental effect on your cashflow situation. It’s all very well being principled but don’t bankrupt yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Start something big this weekend, the kind of something that gets people talking. Sunday’s new moon in your sign is a cosmic invitation to make a wish and the more expansive and creative that wish is the more likely it is to come true – so go for it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t feel sorry if someone you know is down on their luck, and certainly don’t feel sorry for yourself, for any reason. At this time of year you can be a bit negative in your thinking, so make a conscious effort to count your many blessings.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Meeting with friends and getting involved in group activities will be lucky for you this weekend, so get out and about and be the one who brings people together. You have a talent for organization that others appreciate – but don’t think you have to do it all yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A new moon in the career area of your chart means you will be thinking about ways to improve the working side of your life. What is your highest ideal? What would you work on if you had all the money in the world? Make that your ambition.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you start something new this weekend make sure it is something that stretches you mentally as well as physically. Once you get moving and get the blood pumping through your veins you should find your brain is sharper too, and that’s a very good thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What occurs over the next 48 hours will help make sense of a money matter that has left you in a state of confusion in recent weeks. You’ll be annoyed to realize that you made such a huge fuss about something of only minor importance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Sunday’s new moon in your opposite sign could bring simmering tensions to the boil, but that’s actually a very good thing. You have spent too much time and too much energy on petty disagreements of late. It’s time everyone got past them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This weekend’s new moon will reveal a surefire way to streamline your working routine so you have more time to spend with your family and friends. You have allowed things to get on top of you to such an extent that a drastic change will be needed.

