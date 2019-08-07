Your daily horoscope: August 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Jupiter link on your birthday makes all things possible, so decide what it is you want most from life then resolve to go out and make it your own. You are an irresistible force Leo, and there is no sign of any immovable objects up ahead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter what disappointments you may have encountered in recent weeks it’s now all systems go and nothing can stop you from having fun. The world is a fantastic place – if you look at it with the right sort of eyes – so enjoy it to the full.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Steer clear of making judgments, especially when dealing with people whose outlook on life is different to your own. It may be that you cannot see why they think and act as they do but have you considered they might see you in exactly the same way?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Friends and loved ones will go out of their way to be nice to you today and you must be nice to them in return. Jupiter in your opposite sign makes it easy for you to recognize the good in people – it’s always there if you look for it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Jupiter’s influence in the work and well-being area of your chart means you may be tempted to push yourself harder today, but is that such a good idea? You may be strong enough to deal with extra responsibilities now but what about later when your energy fades?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is one of the very best days of the year for you and if you make an effort to express yourself – professionally, creatively, romantically, or in any way you please – you are sure to make a huge and positive impression. Aim to be amazing, Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Let fate take its course and don’t try to change things that cannot or should not be changed. Also, while the sun is moving through the most secretive area of your chart it may not be a good idea to call attention to yourself. You have things to hide!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t worry if you are not in the mood to travel today because other people will come to you. You may think you want to be left alone but once you start chatting with friends you won’t want to stop – and together you’ll put the world to rights.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may want more of the good things in life but don’t get so caught up in the quest for material things that you forget what truly matters. You are already rich in terms of love and friendship, and as such are better off than most people will ever be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Whatever changes take place in your life over the next 24 hours you can be sure that in the long term they will work in your favor. With Jupiter in your sign linked to the sun your prospects look bright, and will be brighter still if you remember to smile!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets warn you are chasing too many goals and too many dreams. What you need to do now is find a quiet place where you can be on your own, away from worldly influences, and decide what your priorities are going to be. Then stick to them!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This should be a wonderful time for you and will be more wonderful still if you make an effort to reach out to people you meet on your travels. You may be surprised just how many of those people share your dreams. Why not pursue them together?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Jupiter’s influence in the area of your chart that governs your social and professional standing means that any efforts you make today and tomorrow will improve your reputation in major ways. Show employers and other important people that you mean business.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com