Your daily horoscope: August 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You don’t need a lot of money to be happy, and what occurs over the next 12 months will remind you that human relationships are far more important than bits of paper with numbers on them. You are rich in ways that others envy you for.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may think you can get away with almost anything but the planets warn if you push your luck too far it could desert you. Stick to the rules today and you will get most of what you desire; bend them and you may end up with nothing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Disagreements of one sort or another won’t be hard to come by this weekend, but one thing everyone will be able to agree on is that the current situation cannot continue. Find common ground with some people, and bid a fond farewell to the rest.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It is important that you respond quickly to some kind of offer today, because it’s unlikely to remain on the table for long. Don’t waste time trying to weigh up all the pros and cons, just follow your instincts and then go for it 100 per cent.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Anyone who believes that your desire to avoid conflict is a sign of weakness clearly does not know you very well. Let rivals who think they don’t have to worry about you overextend themselves – then you can benefit from the mistakes they make.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more certain people complain that you are doing something the wrong way, the more you will know that you are doing it right. Unlike you they cannot yet see the bigger picture, and that picture is one of enduring success – for you at least.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

At this time of year more than most you should try to keep your long-term plans secret. There is simply nothing to be gained by letting others in on what you intend to be doing, so don’t brag about it now, brag about it after it’s done.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If a friend or colleague offers to give you what you most deeply desire today you would be smart to be suspicious. Yes, it could be they just want to make you happy, but can you be sure that is their main motive? Keep your wits about you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart suggests there will be a lot of jostling for position over the next few weeks, so make sure any alliances you make are genuine and not just for show. If you can, get others’ promises in writing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more others try to tell you what to do the more you will ignore them, and that’s the right course of action. You are in no mood to allow yourself to be guided by people who clearly know less about the ways of the world than you do.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Like it or not you will have to deal with a situation that will only get worse if you attempt to ignore it. Use your formidable powers of organization and persuasion to bring people together and work out a solution that everyone can live with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What you have to tell certain people this weekend won’t please them, that much is sure, but if you don’t tell them now it will only get worse for everyone concerned later on. Ignore any tears of grief or rage they may shed – they’re purely for show.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There may be times today when it feels as if the whole world is lining up against you, but you know it’s not true. The way to get past that feeling is to adopt a much more positive outlook on life. It’s all good and it will stay good.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com