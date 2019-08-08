Your daily horoscope: August 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Saturn link on your birthday will bring all sorts of challenges but the good news is you have what it takes to conquer them all. A new romantic interest is also likely over the coming 12 months – or maybe an existing love will reach new heights of passion.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If there is something you want today you will find a way to get it, even if it means barging other people out of your path. Just remember that what goes around comes around again eventually, so think of the future and try not to be quite so aggressive.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will have no option today but to do what family members and work colleagues want you to do. They are very much in the driving seat at the moment and have no intention of moving over for you. You might as well sit back and enjoy the ride.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It would appear that you are very much in control at the moment and that other people will pretty much do what you ask of them. Don’t let it go to your head though. Just because you have the power does not mean you have to use it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will get the chance to show what you can do today, and the fact is you can do lot. As a Cardinal sign you know what you want and you have every intention of getting it and, no matter what your rivals may do, you will succeed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There will be no half measures for you over the next 24 hours – anyone who is foolish enough to stand between you and whatever it is you desire won’t be standing for long. Hopefully most people will be sensible enough to stay out of your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets warn you are trying to please too many people and do too many things at the same time and the results are unlikely to be satisfactory. Cut back on your aims and focus on quality rather than quantity, both at home and at work.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may need to flex your muscles and remind certain individuals that you are not about to give up on something you believe in. Just because you’re a nice guy by nature does not mean you don’t know how to fight for your rights – and you will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will find out something worth knowing about a colleague or employer today and you can, if you wish, use it to further your own interests. Over the long term, though, that may not be such a good idea, especially if it results in them holding a grudge.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What other people think about what you believe is of no importance – the only thing that matters is that you believe it with all your heart. The more others criticize you over the next few days the more sure you can be that you are on the right track.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn in your sign is urging you to change something in your life that you no longer enjoy. But you need to be sensible about it. Don’t just throw everything that no longer seems to fit out in one mad rush. Change your world a step at a time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do what you feel is right today and if other people don’t like it, well, that’s too bad. Creatively you have a lot going for you at the moment, so don’t be afraid to move in a more radical direction. You may be surprised where you end up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to let someone get away with comments about you that are clearly untrue, but if you do it guarantees they will be repeated further down the line. Stand up for yourself and forcefully correct those who try to undermine your reputation.

