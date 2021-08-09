 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: August 9

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto’s influence on your birthday could make you somewhat inflexible in your thinking, which will limit your chances of success. There is no right way or wrong way to move from where you are now to where you want to be – only the way that gets you there!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s not like you to get emotional but there will be moments today when you could easily lose your cool and do things that are unlikely to work in your favour. If money is involved try to remember that, ultimately, it’s only bits of coloured paper.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you thought was a problem will turn out to be no problem at all and no doubt you will kick yourself mentally for getting so worked up about it. Don’t worry, you’ll soon be smiling again – Taurus isn’t a sign to dwell on past mistakes.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A setback of some kind is likely today but it’s not the end of the world so don’t get too upset. If you find that staying on top of the situation is costing a lot of time and money, maybe you should ask yourself if it’s worth the cost.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There has been far too much wishful thinking of late and you need to get your head together before you lose touch with the world. By all means follow your dream but make sure it’s a dream that stands a chance of becoming a reality.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t rush into things that you are not entirely sure will be to your benefit. You may be worried that you might lose out if you are no longer in the game but the planets suggest you will lose out even more if you choose to stay in it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Friends and colleagues will praise you to the skies today but there may be a nagging doubt at the back of your mind that they mean what they say. It won’t matter one way or the other so long as you stay in control of your own destiny.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to be too predictable in what you say and do over the next 24 hours. The more you keep others guessing the more likely it is you can find ways to profit from what’s going on in the world around you. Flexibility is a must.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This should be a good day for friendships, and affairs of the heart could be fun as well. If a relationship has not been going well of late you can get it back on the right track, simply by being the one who says “sorry” first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something you did for a friend a while back made a big impression on them and now they want to do something for you. Whatever it is they offer you today you should accept it and thank them profusely. Always give and take in the right spirit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are perfectly entitled to voice your opinions but you would be wise to sugarcoat some of the things you say today. There is no point rubbing people up the wrong way, not if it risks making enemies of those who should be friends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be interested in rolling up your sleeves and getting your hands dirty today but if others want to get stuck in then you must give them your support. Maybe you can persuade them to do a dirty job or two for you as well?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t hesitate to protect your interests today but maybe you should ask yourself if it is wise to invest so much time and energy in things that bring only a small return. Save yourself for the big stuff and let others fight over the scraps.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

