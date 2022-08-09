Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Pluto link on your birthday means you are about to get passionate about something you never guessed would inspire you. Not all your friends and relatives will approve of your new-found devotion but that won’t stop you for even a moment.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how busy work-wise you may be at the moment you must make time for friends and loved ones. Your ambitions are important, of course, but what good is material success unless there are people you care for who you can share it with?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The message of the stars today is to not take life too seriously. Replace that frown with a smile and look for the silver lining in whatever cloud is hovering over your head. A more lighthearted mood will do wonders for your emotional well-being.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What happens over the next 24 hours could upset your plans a bit but the good news is it’s probably just a short-term setback, so focus on the future and continue to believe that you are still on the fast track to success – because you are.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Ignore those who say you should be doing this or doing that and do only what your inner voice says is right for you personally. It takes courage to ignore the crowd and courage is an attribute you possess in abundance. Create your own future.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets warn that someone will try to take advantage of your generous nature today but now that you know that you can take steps to protect yourself. On the work front, especially, don’t offer to do tasks that others should be doing for themselves.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be the sort who pushes your way to the front of the queue but if there is something you desire to possess you must be assertive. Others may be annoyed that you are muscling them out of the limelight but don’t let it worry you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s time to show the world what you can do. Some people may be under the impression that you are too nice to fight your way to the top but Libra is a cardinal sign and when you want something enough you find ways to get it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Love planet Venus opposes your ruler Pluto today, which suggests you need to be less direct in your ambitions and less ruthless in the tactics you use to get what you want. Today at least cooperation will be a far better approach than confrontation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The world around you may be in a bit of a state but don’t let it get to you personally. The planets indicate you could actually profit from what other people see as a disaster, so keep your eyes and ears open and be ready to act swiftly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone you have to deal with today will rub you up the wrong way, most likely because they don’t share your sense of urgency about what you are working on. But maybe it’s you who has got it wrong, maybe the situation is not such a big deal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Pace yourself sensibly over the next 24 hours because if you allow your enthusiasm to get the better of you there is a real possibility you will take on too much and exhaust yourself physically and mentally. Do one thing at a time and do it really well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make a point of connecting with people you don’t always see eye-to-eye with. Communications of all sorts are well-starred at the moment and the more you exchange views with friends and colleagues the more you will understand what motivates them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com