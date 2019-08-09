Your daily horoscope: August 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will enjoy considerable financial and professional success over the coming year but you need to remember that there are more important things than getting on in the world. Love the person you are with for who they are, not for what they can do for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Think long and hard before starting something new today or over the weekend. And if you do decide to go ahead with it make sure you plan well ahead. The more time you spend on preparation the less time you will have to spend fixing mistakes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means work hard and play hard today but don’t push yourself to such a ridiculous extent that you risk damaging your health. You may have a spring in your step but that does not mean that every stride you take must be a giant one.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The most important thing today is that you spell out in plain and simple language what it is you want. Sometimes you appear to believe that friends and loved ones can read your mind, but no matter how well they know you it will never be true.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You cannot decide whether to admit that you made a mistake of some kind or to brazen it out and hope that nobody notices. Choose the former approach. Others will respond in a more lenient fashion if you admit up front that you got it wrong.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone offers you a financial or business opportunity of some kind today don’t think that you have to take it. It may mean more money and prestige but will it mean more enjoyment of life? If you’re not certain then give it a miss.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is a good time for making plans, especially if you are working on something creative. The more obstacles you meet over the next 24 hours the more you will be inspired to find ways around them. Challenges always bring out the best in you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some surprising things are likely to occur over the next few days but chances are they will be pleasant surprises. A lot, of course, depends on your attitude to change. If you can embrace new ways of doing things then life will be so much more enjoyable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Sometimes the best way to change things for the better is not to get personally involved in social issues but to do what you know to be right regardless of what other people might think about it. Have the courage to follow your conscience today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point getting annoyed with someone just because you don’t agree with what they say. The fact is they have every right to express their opinions – just as you do – and if you think they are wrong then just explain why clearly and calmly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn in your sign urges you not to lose touch with reality. Whatever else you do over the next few days you must remember to follow the facts at all times and to base your decisions on hard evidence rather than wishful thinking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no point getting worked up about something that is going to happen whether you like it or not. Put it out of your mind completely and focus on what you enjoy and what you have some level of control over. Why make life difficult for yourself?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are looking for ways to revive a relationship of some sort then what happens today and over the weekend will give you no end of good ideas. But don’t just do what pleases you most – do what is likely to please the one you love.

