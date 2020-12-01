Your daily horoscope: December 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If one course of action seems to be going nowhere then abandon it and try something else. Sagittarius is what is known as a mutable sign, meaning you know how to adapt. There will always be numerous ways to get where you most need to go.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Listen to what people who have more experience than you are saying and take your cue from them. You may not be able to see all sides of what’s going on at the moment but if you keep your eyes and ears open you’ll “get it” soon enough.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Life is too short to worry about what your neighbours or relatives might think, so get on and do what you were going to do and let the chips fall where they may. Also, don’t let how much your choices may cost financially influence you in any way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must not allow yourself to get dragged into a dispute between some of your friends or your work colleagues. Even if you try to be an honest broker it is inevitable that one or both sides will take offence at your suggestions. Keep your distance.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Anyone who thinks they are tough enough to take you on will learn soon enough that Cancer is not a sign to be trifled with. Just because you are quiet and inoffensive by nature does not mean you don’t know how to go on the attack!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With the sun moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you will do anything it takes to reach your goal. And now that mind planet Mercury is joining the Sun you should be able to find a few short-cuts to help you as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something that seems perfectly logical to you may make no sense at all to someone whose outlook on life is essentially emotional. With that fact in mind don’t take it personally if certain people can’t grasp the essentials of what’s going on. You can, and that’s what matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you fancy taking a risk purely for the fun of it today then do so and don’t stop to think what the consequences might be. Hopefully, your enormous self-confidence will see you safely through to the finish line – but don’t keep pushing your luck.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have done all the thinking and planning you need to do and now you must act! Be ambitious, be assertive and be totally and utterly determined to reach the goal you have set for yourself. What Scorpio wants, Scorpio gets, one way or another.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As Mercury joins the sun in your sign today you will have the confidence to try things that you may have held back from a while ago. By all means think before you act but don’t think so long and so deeply that opportunities pass you by.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The pressure is very much on now and there’s not much you can do about it, but you can control the way you react to events. Persuade yourself to believe that challenges are opportunities in disguise, and find ways to make them work for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you need to make a quick decision about something today try switching off the logical, step-by-step part of your brain and following your instincts instead. Deep down you already know what needs to be done, so let your inner voice guide you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you start something new over the next few days it may turn out to be harder than you at first imagined, but it will also be rewarding both mentally and financially. Never doubt that you can find ways to make a success of your endeavours.

