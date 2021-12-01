Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Over the next 12 months you must strive to come to a better understanding of partners and loved ones and people you interact with on a close personal and emotional level. They can’t all be like you Sag – nor is there any reason why they should be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you think about over the next 24 hours could very well become your reality over the months and years to come, so think carefully about the direction you want your life to take, because chances are that’s where you will soon be heading.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to identify what your greatest fear is and then tackle it head-on. The power it has held over you for so long can now easily be broken, but it will take an act of faith on your part – faith in your own ability to grow.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your views and opinions have been up and down like a yo-yo of late but now things are beginning to settle down again you can focus on what is of real importance. Don’t let other people’s half-baked ideas influence you in any way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your attitude to life in general will become noticeably more serious over the next few days. Not that you weren’t serious before, of course, but now Neptune, planet of deceit, is moving in your favor again you can see more clearly what is at stake.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Focus on the bigger picture today and don’t let little things or little people disrupt your thought processes. Raise your sights and see the world for what it truly is: a place to live in and love in, to do what good you can in - and to have fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Just because you come across as laidback and easy-going does not mean you are the kind of person others can take advantage of. On the contrary, when it comes to knowing who is genuine and who is fake you have no peers, and you’ll prove it today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stop doing so many things for other people and do more for yourself. It’s great that you have such a generous nature but you also need to take care of your own needs and desires. That should become a whole lot easier for you as from today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

On so many occasions recently you thought you saw problems and dangers where none in fact existed, but now that phase is coming to an end and you can start looking at life in a more positive light. It really is all good, so cheer up!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Have you been living up to your true potential? No you have not. Even though Sagittarius is a sign that likes to take risks and get ahead in life it’s unlikely you have been pushing yourself hard enough in recent months. It’s time to move up a gear.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more others insist that you need to question your way of looking at the world the more you will dig in your heels and refuse to budge even an inch. You will change when you are ready to change, not before. Make sure everyone knows that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your powers of persuasion will get a boost today but you must use them wisely. Sometimes you can be too rigid in your thinking and it puts people off. Recognize that everyone has their own valid way of interpreting reality – or at least pretend that you do!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune, your ruling planet, ends its retrograde phase today, which among other things means your view of reality is likely to shift in meaningful ways. What seemed self-evident before may now seem like an act of self-deception. Question everything you believe.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com