HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not all your ideas will be good ones over the coming year but enough of them will be to keep you occupied with creative activities that have the power to change your destiny and maybe change the world too. Never stop dreaming and never stop believing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mind planet Mercury moves into the career area of your chart today, encouraging you to set targets that take you from where you are now to where you most want to be. Once you know what it is you want from life you will get it with ease.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Plans you were forced to put on hold a few weeks ago can now start moving again. Recent delays were of course discouraging but it won’t be long before you realize that those delays were necessary to give you time to get your thoughts in order.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Money matters are under excellent stars but to make the most of them you need to think long-term rather than focus on making quick profits. Use your powers of persuasion to link up with people whose knowledge you can leverage for your own benefit.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more of an effort you make to talk to people today the more the universe will reward you with ideas and insights that can make life more enjoyable. You may sometimes be reticent by nature but don’t forget you are a social animal as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Ignore people who say the only way to get ahead in the world is by working every hour of every day. That may be true for them but it is not true for you. The more brain power you use the less likely it is you will exhaust yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your ability to express yourself will improve in leaps and bounds now that Mercury, planet of communication, is moving into the most dynamic area of your chart. Creative activities of all kinds are well starred today, so show the world what you can do.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Events in the domestic sphere have been a bit erratic of late but as from today you should find it easier to arrange things so that loved ones are no longer getting in each other’s way. More to the point they will no longer be getting in your way!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Ideas will flow from your fertile mind like a waterfall today and one of those ideas may have the power to transform your existence. Keep those ideas to yourself for a while though – the world does not need to know what you are thinking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What comes to light over the next 24 hours will help you make sense of something that has been confusing just about everyone. Once you know what’s going on you will be in a position to exploit it and maybe make some serious money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mind planet Mercury moves into your sign today, making it easier not only to think clearly but also to find the words to express yourself. Even if you are the sort of Capricorn who tends to keep opinions to yourself you are about to find your true voice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to be honest with yourself today and admit that some of your ideas have not worked out as well as expected. If you can do that then it won’t be hard to junk what no longer benefits you and focus exclusively on what does.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to trust people more because only then will they trust you too. Cosmic activity in the friendship area of your chart will encourage you to open up about what you think and how you feel, and your relationships will be better for it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com