Your daily horoscope: December 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Differences of opinion over creative issues are likely over the coming year but on this occasion tension is likely to be beneficial in that it will open your mind to new ideas and new ways of looking at the world. As for your heart, love will sweep you away!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have never been the shy and retiring sort but as Mercury moves back into one of the more sensitive areas of your chart you may not be as communicative as you usually are. That’s okay, even an Aries is allowed a quiet day occasionally.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you need to get in someone’s good books now is the time to speak up and let them know who you are and what you can do. But you must be honest about it. Don’t exaggerate your talents because they will be checking up on you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You know you have what it takes to succeed but some people may need convincing. Find ways to persuade partners and colleagues and employers to take you more seriously this weekend. And remember that actions count for more than words.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Go your own way, do your own thing and don’t waste even a second wondering what the rest of the world might think about it. Even if a lot of people don’t like it the fact is there is nothing much they can do about it, so get busy.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Some unexpected news will land in your inbox today, but the fact is you should have seen it coming a long time ago. Most likely you were so involved in your own fantasy world that you failed to notice what the real world was up to.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone you are close to emotionally is starting to feel a bit neglected, so your main aim this weekend must be to reassure them that they are still in your thoughts and, more importantly, still in your heart. What can you do to convince them?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

According to the planets you have overlooked a small but extremely important detail and the effects of that oversight will become apparent over the next 48 hours. The sooner you realize you have made a mistake the sooner you can remedy it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be secretive by nature but as communications planet moves back into your sign today you can and you must let people know what you are up to. It won’t have any effect on your long-term plans, at least not in a negative way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Doubts and fears that have been plaguing you in recent days will all but disappear over the next 48 hours and that’s good. Maybe you should ask yourself how and why you allowed your mind to get so worked up over what now appears to be nothing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Put principle before profit this weekend and don’t waste time worrying about how you are going to make ends meet. Yes, times may be tough financially but you stand a much better chance of pulling through if you stay calm. Panic could be disastrous.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets indicate you will have to make a difficult choice concerning your career this weekend. The situation isn’t new but, having tried to ignore and avoid it for so long, you will find there is no place left for you to hide. It’s time to decide.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Forget about all the doubts and fears that have been going through your mind over the past few days and do what feels right to you personally. You’ve listened to all shades of opinion and now it is up to you to act – quickly and decisively.

