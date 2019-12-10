Your daily horoscope: December 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A change is as good as a rest, or so they say, and if you feel limited in your current environment then by all means break out and go some place where you can be free. The world is your playground Sag, so get out there and experience it all.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Despite what you may fear there is no reason to believe that someone is plotting against you. In fact you are among friends now who not only appreciate you but will also protect you if the powers that be get on your case. You’re on the winning team.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Opportunities for advancement will come thick and fast over the next few days, but you must move quickly. Don’t let it worry you that some of your rivals are have more experience than you – it’s your huge self-belief that will win you the day.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you give other people the impression that you would rather be somewhere else then, not unnaturally, they may not be too friendly toward you. Even if you are stuck some place you don’t want to be you can still make the best of it. Use your charm.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you get through the day without clashing with someone in a position of power then you will be doing very well indeed. As a cardinal sign you won’t accept other people putting you down, no matter who they are or what their title is. Stand up for yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point asking other people for the answers you seek because chances are they don’t even know what the questions are. Instead, look deep inside yourself and let your higher mind come through to enlighten you. The answers are all there waiting.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must identify your priorities and stick with them today, no matter how many distractions life may put in your path. A little bit of self-discipline, both mental and emotional, will keep you on course and make sure you reach an important destination.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have no end of plans, plus huge reserves of energy and enthusiasm, but are you making the best possible use of them? According to the planets you need to give some serious thought to your priorities over the next few days. Do you even know what they are?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Changes over which you have no control may be worrying you but there is no need to get uptight or upset. What will be will be, and the universe will see to it that what comes your way is not only what you need but also what you enjoy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Now that Mercury is moving through your sign you won’t lack for opinions, but some of those opinions are best kept to yourself. Also, if you talk too fast you risk giving away information that should have been kept secret. Think before you open your mouth.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your imagination will lead you in some exciting new directions, if you allow it to. Sometimes you can be a bit too self-controlled for your own good, and the planets indicate that now would be a good time to loosen up a bit (but not too much).

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Everything seems to be going smoothly for you now and you can sense that if you apply yourself forcefully there is no limit to what you can accomplish. Bring other people into your plans if you can. They may have ideas that make your ideas even better.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stop thinking about what you would like to do and just do it. Too many times in the past you have limited yourself by waiting for the “perfect” set of circumstances to appear before you start work. Chances are they never will, so create them yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com