Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You often do your best work when you just get on and do things rather than make detailed plans, and that is the approach you’ll need this year. It does not matter if you have only a vague idea of your ultimate goal, start moving toward it now.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do something a bit special today, something out of the ordinary. Your main aim now must be to get yourself noticed by people in positions of power and for that to happen you need to stand out from the crowd … in a good way, of course.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What occurs today and over the weekend could be so important that it changes your life in major ways. For that reason alone you must keep your wits about you and you must be ready to move at a moment’s notice. Fortune waits for no one.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be a bit suspicious about a friend’s motives today but does it really matter if they are up to no good? If what they are doing does not affect you in any way then your best course of action is to mind your own business.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have allowed yourself to settle into a routine that is far too comfortable, but the good news is that what happens over the next two or three days will shake things up. You may dream of the easy life Cancer, but you wouldn’t really enjoy it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Everything has been going so well for you over the past few weeks that you are beginning to suspect there could be a catch. Don’t be so negative. All the good things coming your way are things you have earned and have every right to enjoy.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Both family and financial matters will go well for you over the next 24 hours and if you need to get your hands on some quick cash you’ll know who to ask. Don’t forget though that you will have to pay it back at some point in the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not be looking forward to what you have to do today but it’s too late to back out, so resolve to make the best possible job of what is expected of you. And remember: You don’t have to enjoy a task to be really good at it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Avoid routine matters today as they are sure to bore you. However, if you are already committed to doing something of a repetitive nature you should be able to find ways to spice it up a bit. Put your brain in gear and let your imagination guide you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t lack confidence at the moment but the important thing is that you use it sensibly. Activities of a creative nature are your best bet for success, but don’t invest all your time and energy in them. Socially, the coming weekend could be one of the best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A friend is taking some pretty big chances at the moment and you must make sure their actions don’t affect you. Do not – repeat, do not – give them permission to make decisions on your behalf, as almost certainly they will mess things up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means daydream a bit today but don’t let your imagination take over completely or it could lead you far away from what you should be doing. If you want to make your mark on the world you must get the balance right between realism and idealism.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No doubt certain people will claim you have been lucky and that what you have gained in recent weeks was not really earned, but they are wrong. Ultimately, good fortune comes to those who deserve it, and no one deserves it more than you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com