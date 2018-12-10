Your daily horoscope: December 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more contacts you make over the coming year the more opportunities there will be to move your career in a direction that could bring the kind of job satisfaction you need to be happy. It’s time to start moving up in the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will need to make a hugely important decision over the next few days and you must get it right. Find a quiet place where you won’t be disturbed and give the issue some serious thought. People are counting on you, so don’t let them down.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You cannot be expected to make an even-handed decision about a situation where your own financial interests are at stake, and anyone who thinks you will is deluding themselves. Do what is best for you and don’t feel in the least bit guilty about it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t worry about what other people might think of what you say and do. If you go over the top in word or deed and offend colleagues or friends, well, that’s just the way it is. If you watch every word you say you’ll never get much said!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can be a bit gullible at times, especially when faced with someone who knows how to push your emotional buttons. The planets warn you must check everything you are told today – then check a second and a third time just to be sure.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It would appear that you are seriously thinking about giving up on something that you can’t get to work. Since when have you been such a quitter? Resolve here and now to redouble your efforts and see it through. You WILL win in the end.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will need to make allowances over the next 24 hours for people who do not possess your levels of intelligence and skill. Not everyone can be a Virgo – it’s a very special calling – so accept that some people are going to fall behind.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Yes, it may be the case that you are being a bit too cautious at the moment, but if your sixth sense tells you to tread carefully you must not ignore it. Time is very much on your side over the coming week, so there’s no need to rush.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone will make you a tempting offer either today or tomorrow but you must not commit yourself just yet. The planets indicate if you play hard to get they can most likely be persuaded to turn their good offer into a great one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Sometimes even a Sagittarius needs to be alone with their thoughts and this is clearly one of those times. A few days from now, when Mercury moves into your birth sign, you will be back to your talkative best. Until then, stay silent.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you owe someone a favour then you must find a way to repay it over the next two or three days. You may have other things on your plate at the moment but this is a debt you don’t want to be tied to for too long.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

In your hurry to impress someone you could take on too much today and look silly when you have to admit you are not up to the job. Even an Aquarius has limits and if you are not sure what yours are you need to find out quickly.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must tell the truth today, even if it risks hurting the feelings of people you love and respect. It will hurt them a lot more in the long-term if they discover that what you have been saying and what you have been doing are two very different things.

