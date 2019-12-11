Your daily horoscope: December 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to both get serious about money and, at the same time, not to worry about it so much. The way to do that is to see it as a means to an end, but not by any means the only means. Think rich and you will be rich in every possible way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A problem you have been struggling with for ages will resolve itself today, leaving you to wonder why it was so difficult to start with. Most likely you were just approaching it from the wrong angle. It’s amazing what a change of perspective can do.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A new start is possible for a partnership or relationship that has been going through a tough time, but a lot depends on how willing you are to accept that you were as guilty of stirring things up as the other person involved. Dump your ego and move on together.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not approve of the direction a friend has decided to move in but you will still support them, both because of your close relationship and because you believe you may be able to help them along the way – though it may be you who needs assistance!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Venus in the partnership area of your chart is good news for relationships generally and for affairs of the heart in particular. However, as Venus is overshadowed by Saturn today it’s unlikely the object of your affection will be as loving and carefree as you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It will pay you to be tolerant of other people’s little ways over the next 24 hours. It does not matter how silly what they say and do seems to you, the important thing is that it means something to them, so resist the urge to poke fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may want to help in a situation that you could sort out in a moment if you were allowed to, but it has nothing to do with you, so keep your distance. Some people need to make several mistakes before they learn how to get it right.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be inclined to make a snap decision about something today but the planets warn that you are missing an important piece of information and could therefore get it very wrong. Think before you act and, if there is any doubt, don’t act at all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If your social life has been less than inspiring of late then what occurs today will encourage you to liven things up a bit. However, although you just want to have fun you also need to accept that certain individuals actually get their kicks from being glum.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Honesty may be the best policy but you need to remember it works both ways. You can and you must demand honesty from the people you live and work with, but they have a right to demand honesty from you in return. Don’t try to fake it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Venus, planet of harmony, in your sign is a wonderful influence, and with your ruler Saturn strong in your chart today too you will feel relaxed and in tune with the times. No one can possibly spoil your day, though it won’t stop some people trying.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no reason why you should try to hide your desire to move up in the world. You are as entitled as the next person to be ambitious in life and if there is a position you have your eye on then by all means go all out to get it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not be able to just get up and go, much as you would like to, but you can look into the immediate future and start making plans for next year. You don’t have to travel far but you do have to travel with a purpose in mind.

