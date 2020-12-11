Your daily horoscope: December 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The next 12 months will bring challenges aplenty, and you will tackle each and every one of them with ease. You will actually enjoy being put to the test, because you know there is nothing you cannot handle. Make the most of your many talents.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No way are you just a small cog in a big machine – you are special, you are powerful and you are about to do so many wonderful things. Today’s sun-Mars link will boost your sense of self-worth, which in turn will make all things possible.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone who has stuck by you through good times and bad needs your help and you must drop what you are doing and ride to their rescue. True friends are hard to come by, so make whatever sacrifices are necessary to keep this friendship going.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Although what a colleague or employer does today will probably annoy you intensely you are advised not to react. Pretend you have not noticed and carry on as normal with a smile on your face. That’s by far the best way to get back at them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone who goes out of their way to flatter you is obviously trying to curry favor, but it doesn’t mean they cannot be trusted. They just see you as someone of importance who may be able to assist them in some way – and they’re right, you can.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s sun-Mars link will give you an almighty boost in energy and self-belief, to the extent that you honestly believe you can do anything you please. For the next 24 hours maybe you can, but after that you’ll need to exercise a little more caution.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some people just can’t take a hint and one such person will need to be confronted directly today and told in plain and simple language what it is you expect of them. Try not to be too gruff about it but make sure the message sinks in.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t worry too much if someone you have good feelings for disappoints you today. You have to accept that not everyone can be as motivated and passionate as you, especially about issues that you think are important but which they find a little too serious.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The only danger now is that in your eagerness to make up for lost time you might be a little too free and easy where money is concerned. If you rack up huge bills now you will have to work longer hours later on to pay back what you owe.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun in your sign links with energy planet Mars, making this the kind of day when no ambition will be too much for you and no effort will be beyond your physical and mental capabilities. You’re the best and you know it – so prove it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are the sort of person who drives a hard bargain and at some point today you may need to reject an offer from a friend or colleague because it’s nowhere near what you think it should be. Never sell your talents for less than they are worth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It might be wise to wait a day or two before confronting a loved one with evidence of some kind of wrongdoing. Why? Because there is a chance that you have interpreted their actions in completely the wrong way. Make sure you know all the facts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have never been the sort to attach much importance to material things but today’s cosmic picture makes it easy for you to make money or get ahead in your career and it would be a crime to waste it. Your gain will help others too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com