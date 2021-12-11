Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus and Pluto combine on your birthday and the result will be a huge surge of emotional energy. If you can control that energy and use it wisely there is no limit to what you can accomplish. The world is yours if you want it – and you surely do!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A sense of humour is a must this weekend, especially when dealing with people in positions of authority. If someone pulls rank and gives you a hard time don’t get angry, just smile and let them know you are not in the least bit fazed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s nice that certain people are talking you up and making you out to be something special but don’t let the praise go to your head. It could be they are building up your reputation now so they will have a bigger target to aim at later on!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

People you do business with this weekend will be impressed by your ability to draw a line between the professional and the personal sides of your life. In a nutshell, you are not about to let affairs of the heart derail your need to make money.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Not everyone shares your optimistic outlook on life and some people will want to burst your bubble over the next 48 hours. Don’t let them. A Venus-Pluto link means you are so passionate about life that, in your mind at least, negative thoughts cannot exist.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t fall into the trap of thinking you’ve cracked it and can now sit back and relax. The line between success and failure is narrower than you seem to realize and if you take too much for granted you could find yourself on the wrong side of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Change is often painful but the changes you are going through now are clearly for your benefit, so you won’t mind the inconvenience. Never doubt that in the long-term you will be stronger and happier than you are now. The universe guarantees it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The odds against success may at times seem overwhelming but as your ruling planet Venus is on good terms with Pluto this weekend you have what it takes to power your way past any and all obstacles. Refuse to believe you cannot win.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point trying to hide a harsh truth from a friend or loved one this weekend. They will find out what is going on sooner or later so you might as well clue them in now. It will give them more time to decide on a response.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to believe you have something to prove and will do whatever it takes to impress friends, colleagues and authority figures. Just be careful you don’t take on a task that is too big for you and end up looking silly. Know your limits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be fighting fit and ready to take on the world but you need to remember that not everyone shares your desire to push harder and rise higher than ever before. Be passionate about what you are doing but make allowances for lesser mortals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have to force yourself to be more assertive this weekend. No doubt it’s tempting to sit back and enjoy what you have already gained but so much more is possible and it would be a shame to miss out because you could not be bothered.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It is important that you stick with a project you have been working on for some time. The planets indicate you are close to a breakthrough and a bit more effort could yield amazing results. You’re almost there Pisces … so keep going!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com