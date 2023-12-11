Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The best way to get ahead over the coming year is to make alliances with people who share your values and ambitions. Use your communication skills to convince them that fame and fortune is there for the taking, with more than enough to satisfy everyone.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This continues to be a lucky time for you and you are advised to take full advantage of it. Don’t wait to be invited to do what gives you most pleasure – just do it and enjoy the envious looks of those who are too timid to take risks.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means be sociable today but don’t think you have to put yourself out just to please other people. If you sense they only want to be friends because they believe you can do things for them you can and you must walk away.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are the sort of Gemini who likes to believe they are always in control then the next 48 hours could be difficult for you. The approaching new moon means you need to accept that friends and loved ones are in the driving seat, for now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Have you been working too hard? Or have you not been working hard enough? Whichever one it is the universe will force you to balance things out over the next two or three days. Extremes are best avoided and never more so than now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Friends and family may urge you to be cautious but you are in no mood to hold back. Creative activities are under excellent stars at the moment, as are affairs of the heart, so why on earth would you want to ease off or slow down?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be careful how you choose to react if a colleague does something you do not approve of. If you make a big scene that will only encourage them to do it all the more. Pretend you don’t care what they do – better still, don’t pretend, actually mean it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you are on the move now the more fun you will have. Anyone who tries to slow you down or restrict you to just one place must be made to understand that nothing in life is more precious to you than your personal freedom.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Quit playing safe and do something you will be able to look back on in years to come with a feeling of pride. Life is for living, so live it to the full so you are never in a position where you wish you had been more adventurous.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Whatever you turn your hand to over the next few days will succeed beyond your wildest dreams. Tomorrow’s new moon in your sign is an indication from the universe that the more adventurous you choose to be the more good things will come your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Ignore anything negative that friends and colleagues and loved ones may say about what you are doing and do it even more than you did before. Others may be well-meaning but they have no idea what you are capable of. They will very soon though.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars now is that you can be whatever you want to be, do whatever you want to do and go wherever you feel most at home. All things are possible, not just today but each and every day of your precious existence.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Anyone who doubts you have what it takes to succeed at the highest level will soon recognize that their opinion of you has been wide of the mark – not just a little bit wide but way, way wide, about as wide as the Pacific Ocean.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com