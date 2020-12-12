Your daily horoscope: December 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Obstacles of one sort or another will make progress slow over the coming year but in a way that’s good because it will encourage you to make sure that each step you take moves you closer to your long-term goal. Don’t waste energy on needless activities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be careful what you wish for today, because you may get it and then wish you had not. The planets warn you won’t be able to go back to where you were before – once the ball starts rolling you’ll have to roll it all the way to the end.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone asks you to give more than you think is fair you must let them know you are not happy about it. You don’t have to be confrontational but you do have to make sure they know you have no intention of being taken advantage of.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Avoid extremes this weekend, not just in terms of what you do but what you think and say as well. Act on the assumption that each word that comes out of your mouth will have consequences that cannot be avoided. If in doubt, say nothing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is a good time for thinking through plans but not such a good time for acting on them. No matter what others may tell you there is no rush, you don’t have to be on the move now, this very moment. Plan your future course carefully.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to be looking for excuses not to start something that needs to be done, but on this occasion hesitation may be no bad thing. Sooner or later you’ll have to get on to it but for now there are good reasons why you should take your time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to say or do something shocking this weekend, but think carefully before you do. Not everyone will appreciate your off-the-wall sense of humour and one individual – someone you don’t want to make an enemy of – may actually be offended.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets warn that someone who gives you advice this weekend may not be as clued in as they seem to be, so check everything they say. More importantly, stop taking what other people tell you as gospel and start listening to your own inner voice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may thoroughly disagree with what a friend or colleague is doing this weekend but do you have the right to tell them to stop? No you do not, so bite your tongue and let them get on with it. You need to accept that they have their reasons.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something you are told over the next 48 hours won’t ring true and you won’t be happy until you have found out why it worries you so much. The only thing you can be really sure of at the moment is that you cannot be sure of anything.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are advised not to make a big deal of what happens over the next 48 hours, even if you completely disagree with it. Like all such matters it will pass with time and, looking back, you’ll realize it wasn’t really so important after all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Social activities will be a lot of fun but try not to commit yourself to anything that could take you away from where you feel safe. The planets indicate that life will be more enjoyable for you this weekend if you stay close to home.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A friend or relative will tell you something about yourself this weekend and although it may not be what you want to hear you will recognize that it’s true and that you need to take note of it. Sometimes others can see us better than we see ourselves.

