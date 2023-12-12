Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday will inspire you to make the kind of changes you have always wanted to make but somehow never got around to. You have promised yourself so many times that you would start moving down a higher path, so start now!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

An issue that seemed hugely important to you a few days ago will disappear off your radar over the next 24 hours. Which begs the question: how many other issues have you got worked up about that were never worth the time or the effort?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must stay alert over the next 24 hours, especially where money matters and business issues are concerned. If you act on the assumption that there are people out there who will happily cheat you if they get the opportunity then you should be okay.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s new moon in your opposite sign means you might as well give up the struggle and do what other people expect of you. They will get their own way in the end, so make it easy for yourself and play along with them, at least for now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more certain people make it clear they do not approve of your methods the more you will carry on as before, just to spite them. You have no intention of changing your ways to please colleagues and rivals – you are having too much fun pleasing yourself!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A new moon in your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius means you can pretty much do as you please today. Even if there are consequences to be faced from your actions it’s unlikely they will be as bad as some people might like to believe.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must be positive about what you have to do today, even if you would rather be doing something different in a place far away from where you are now. It may annoy other people that you seem immune to self-doubt but why should you care?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t waste time trying to finish a task that should have been completed months ago, start something new instead and make it something you truly enjoy. The current new moon suggests that working with like-minded people could be profitable in the extreme.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Money problems of one sort or another need to be sorted and today’s new moon will give you the tools you need to improve your cashflow situation. Look for creative ways to boost your income over the next 24 hours. The artist in you could make you rich.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A new start is possible any and every day of the year but because there is a new moon in your sign today this really is the perfect time to launch some sort of mammoth endeavour. What is your No. 1 dream? Focus on that and nothing else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Everyone has doubts, even a Capricorn, and your main focus today must be on keeping those doubts away from your rivals. If they get even a hint that you lack confidence in what you are doing they will play on your fears every chance they get.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The fact that you are concentrating so hard on dealing with a problem of some kind is probably what is making it so difficult to resolve. Today’s new moon indicates that a lighter touch is needed – and a lighter heart is a good idea too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s new moon in the career area of your chart will inspire you to make more of the talents you were born with. Never doubt that you have what it takes to be the best at what you do. The universe believes in you so believe in yourself too.

