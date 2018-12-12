Your daily horoscope: December 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be any number of times this year when you speak without thinking about what you are going to say. But that’s not a bad thing – on the contrary it means that your words come from the heart, which is why they will have such a positive effect.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may believe with all your heart that something needs to be changed but not everyone is going to agree with you, so be ready for criticism. Of course, if you really are convinced you are right you should be able to convince other people too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may appear as if you are out of favour with certain people, but according to the planets you are taking too negative a view of the situation. Just because you have fallen out over something minor does not mean it’s the end of the world.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will soon get the chance to make progress in a creative endeavour that is close to your heart, but don’t get carried away and think it is all downhill from here on in because there is a lot of work to be done. Get someone to help you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It would appear that someone is trying to undermine your confidence but they can only succeed if you let them. It wouldn’t hurt to reject everything you hear that makes you feel uneasy. Chances are you have very little to worry about.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your likes and dislikes are clear for all to see – you see no point in disguising them – but your honesty could have a downside in that now your rivals know where your weak spots are. Don’t give away any further information about yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As Mercury, your ruling planet, moves back into the domestic area of your chart today you will have to use your wisdom and experience to solve problems for loved ones. You enjoy helping them, of course, but don’t let it become a habit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t say too much and tip off your rivals about what you are planning. Cosmic activity in the most open and outgoing area of your chart makes you want to shout and sing but it is possible to talk too much you know. Think before you speak.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Only you know what it is you want out of life and therefore only you can decide what your ambitions should be. By all means listen to advice from a friend but if it doesn’t quite fit with what your heart tells you then feel free to ignore it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mercury, planet of communication, enters your sign today, so you won’t be shy about telling people what you think. Whether or not they agree with you is another matter entirely but you won’t really care. You just like the sound of your own voice!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be taking on more responsibilities between now and the turn of the year, which may not be what you were hoping to hear but there’s good news too. Those responsibilities will lead to opportunities, the kind very few people are fortunate enough to get.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something a friend tells you today may make you wonder if you have taken a wrong turning but don’t worry, you haven’t. Just because a certain course of action worked for them does not mean it would work for you. Follow your own star, it’s still shining bright.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As mind planet Mercury joins the sun and Jupiter in the career area of your chart today you should start thinking seriously about what you want to achieve in 2019. Don’t wait for New Year’s Eve – make some major resolutions right now.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com