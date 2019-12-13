Your daily horoscope: December 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new solar year is beginning and with two major beneficial aspects on your birthday it is sure to be a good year, and maybe a great one. Let your intuition guide you and then, when you know what needs to be done, do it with passion and purpose.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If a chance to move up in the world presents itself over the next few days you must take advantage of it. Don’t worry that you might not have the same level of experience as some of your rivals – you have ambition, and that’s far more important.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in some of the more creative and adventurous areas of your chart encourages you to get out into the world and make something of your talents. The time has come to follow your star, and in doing so become a star yourself.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A Pluto-Venus link in the wealth area of your chart means you need to get serious about building up your reserves. Every decision you take from now on must be geared to making you financially independent. Make your talents pay – and don’t waste the money!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are smart you will allow partners and loved ones to have a bigger say in your affairs than they usually do. Today’s Venus-Pluto link suggests that their passion for something will rub off on you and encourage you to try something new and exciting.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Set yourself a schedule and make sure you stick to it. You have a lot of work to get through and the only way you are going to succeed is by staying on top of it. If you let things slip you will put yourself under huge amounts of pressure.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Whatever you have been planning in secret these past few weeks you can now let the world in on it – and the world will be amazed! You have come a long way in a short amount of time Virgo, and will go further still before the end of the year.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to heal a family rift that has dragged on too long. Whatever it was that caused it (and chances are no one can remember) it is no longer worth the aggravation, so start talking to each other again and get things back to how they were before.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not hesitate to let certain people know that you are upset with them, and you must spell out in plain and simple language why that is so. They’ve been too caught up in their own little world to recognize that actions have consequences.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will have to make a big decision today, the kind of decision you usually leave to other people. But now you are the “other people” and have no choice but to call it as you see it. Will you call it right? You’ll know early next week.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today’s Venus-Pluto link in your sign will dispel all doubts from your mind and encourage you to chase after your dreams with everything you’ve got. Your confidence is sky-high at the moment and will climb higher still before the end of the year.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Why are you constantly looking over your shoulder as if something bad is about to catch up with you? Whatever the reason you need to get over it because opportunities to shine are coming your way – but you may miss them if you are paralyzed by fear.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your energy and enthusiasm will inspire those around you to join your cause and make things happen. You are determined to do your bit to make the world a better place – and your biggest contribution could be encouraging others to do their bit too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com