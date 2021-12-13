Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You just know that the coming year is going to see some major changes, and you also know that you should be making big changes yourself. Focus on the two or three things that mean most to you on a personal and professional level and ignore the rest.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s important that you speak up and let people know you have no intention of conducting your affairs according to their whims and fancies. Also, is you feel the need to get away from your current environment now is the time to stop thinking about it and do it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Setbacks of one sort or another are likely as the new week begins but they won’t be so great as to get you down mentally or emotionally. If you approach what happens over the next 24 to 48 hours as an interesting challenge you may even enjoy it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As Mars moves into your opposite sign today you can take it as read that someone, somewhere will do their best to spoil your party. You weren’t planning on having a party? Well you should, if only to show the world you’re determined to have a good time.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Ease back on your workload as the new week begins, because if you try to get everything done at once you may end up getting nothing done at all. Believe it or not you are still ahead of the game and can afford to relax – a bit.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars, planet of energy and ambition, moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today and you are sure to feel a surge of enthusiasm for life and an eagerness to take on challenges both at home and at work. Aim to do your best work ever.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets warn you may need to curb your enthusiasm a bit today. You’ve done a lot of fun things while Mars has been moving through one of the more outgoing areas of your chart but now you need to get serious, about family matters in particular.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Life does not have to be a serious business, at least not all the time, and what happens over the next few days will encourage you to look at the world through a more positive lens. Okay, so it’s not all good, but it’s not all bad either.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may find that your energy levels dip a bit over the next 24 hours but there is no reason to worry about it. It’s a natural reaction to all the running around you’ve been doing in recent weeks. Not even a Scorpio can move at top speed forever.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars joins the sun in your birth sign today, giving you a boost on every level. Physically, you will find your second wind and push yourself harder. Mentally, you will understand why certain events had to occur. Emotionally, you’ll be on a natural high.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There have been times of late when you wondered how you were going to survive but not only did you survive but you thrived as well. That’s a testament to your strength of character and that strength will be needed again today. Let nothing defeat you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your popularity is on the rise and there will be a lot of coming and going over the next few days, but if you get too many invitations you may have to turn some of them down. It’s simply not possible to be in three places at once!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As Mars moves into the career area of your chart you will be looking for ways to show colleagues and authority figures that you have what it takes. Don’t wait for them to tell you what you should be doing, make your own decisions and surprise them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com