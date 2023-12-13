Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Be very careful over the coming year what you agree to get involved with, especially if you are asked to invest your hard-earned cash in projects that seem risky. Stick with what you know and are good at, even if the rate of return is lower.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone with a considerable amount of power feels threatened by your assertive attitude and could turn against you unless you make it clear to them that you are not an enemy. Unless, of course, you are – in which case make sure you win!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may believe that by cutting corners or bending rules you can gain yourself an advantage with no comeback but you are wrong. As Mercury begins its retrograde phase today you could easily miss an important fact that should make you think twice.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The best way to avoid getting hurt today is to not get involved in situations where there is a considerable amount of bad feeling. You are under no obligation to support one side or the other, so keep your distance and let others fight it out.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You believe in free speech with all your heart but the planets warn if you support an unpopular opinion today it could backfire on you at a later date. Do you HAVE to get personally involved? If not, keep your mouth shut for the time being.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If people you work with are failing to pull their weight you must speak up about it, but don’t expect them to change their ways. In fact they may drag their feet and do less than before just to spite you. Maybe you need to join a new team.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As your ruling planet Mercury begins one of its retrograde phases today you would be wise to stand back from what you are doing and look at it from a wider angle. You may well come to the conclusion that a rethink of your priorities is in order.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No sacrifice will be too great for you between now and the weekend, even if you have to give up something you really enjoy. With the sun and Mars moving in your favour you are ready and willing to make efforts above and beyond the call of duty.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone has been taking liberties you must let them know that as from today there will be no more free rides. You may be a nice guy by nature but anyone who thinks you are stupid will learn the hard way that you are actually pretty smart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Just because the powers that be have declared certain subjects off limits does not mean you must follow their ruling. You have always been the sort to speak your mind and you have every reason to do so now, especially as there is money at stake.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mercury begins one of its retrograde phases in your sign today, which among other things means you must watch what you say over the next few weeks. Don’t clam up completely but do be aware that words can hurt as well as heal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With so much energy at your disposal you may be at a loss what to do with it all. The events of the next 24 hours will point you in the right direction, and that is to get more personally involved with a cause you truly believe in.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a danger now that you could start seeing enemies where none in fact exist. The world may at times be a treacherous place but there is no good evidence that even your friends are turning against you. That kind of mindset you can do without.

