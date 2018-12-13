Your daily horoscope: December 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your energy levels will run high over the coming 12 months and you must find a creative outlet for them. What is it that ignites your passions the most? Devote yourself to it 100 per cent and get ready to change the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Anyone who thinks they know how your mind works will get it wrong today as you do the opposite to what they predicted. Whether you do it for a reason or just to annoy them is not important – what matters is they don’t take you for granted.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The best things in life are free – true or false? What happens over the next three or four days will surely convince you that, yes, there are some things worth having that you don’t have to pay for, at least not in the financial sense.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There seems to be some tension in your dealings with other people lately, no doubt caused by so much cosmic activity in your opposite sign. But tension can be creative, especially if you can find ways to use it to get things done.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something has knocked you off your stride and you are finding it hard to get your rhythm back. But don’t worry. According to the planets what is frustrating you so much now will actually help you later on. You’ll soon be back in the groove.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is nothing you cannot handle. No challenge is too much for you. In fact, if you are in any way typical of your sign you will seek out situations that test you. You don’t need to prove yourself but you will – you enjoy being competitive.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone annoys you between now and the weekend your best response by far is to just turn your back and walk away. The fact is they want you to react in a negative way so they can use it as an excuse to criticize and undermine you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be asked to give your opinion today on a subject you don’t know much about and if you are smart you will tell everyone that your knowledge is limited and you are not the best person to ask. They will admire your honesty.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Put your own needs first today and don’t worry if some people might see that as a sign of a selfish nature. Maybe it is but you are under no obligation to do things for other people that you know they would never do for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun and Jupiter in your sign endows you with so much confidence in yourself that others will look at you, and what you attempt to do, with something approaching awe. Let them know you don’t want to be hero worshipped – just obeyed!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means help someone in need today but don’t stop there – find ways to help people on a more general and impersonal level. Sign up for a charity or some other kind of organization that devotes itself to good works. You’ll be glad you did.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Stop dreaming about what you would like to do and actually start doing it. Your dreams may seem a bit far-fetched at the moment but once you get working on them you will realize you have what it takes to make them come true. Be bold!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do other people’s achievements inspire you or do they make you envious? Actually it doesn’t really matter – it could in fact be both – because the important thing is it gives you something to aim for. Some day soon others will be envious of you!

