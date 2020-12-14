Your daily horoscope: December 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Yours is potentially one of the best birthdays of the year and the creative activities you begin over the coming 12 months will bring rewards and recognition on a level you have never previously experienced. It’s all good and it will get even better day by day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do something that exercises your mind and broadens your horizons. Today’s eclipse means if there is a special subject you are interested in then now is the time to study it in more depth. It could be the start of a career-changing, maybe even life-changing, phase.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Joint financial matters will need to be dealt with quickly and efficiently as the new week begins. You have allowed various situations to get out of hand and now you have no choice but to clamp down hard and fast. Next time Taurus, stay in control!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Partners and loved ones will be hugely demanding today and there won’t be much you can do about it. Promise yourself now that you won’t lose your temper or show negative feelings of any sort, as that could make people even harder to deal with.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some of your recent efforts have not been up to your usual high standards and that means you need to take a closer look at your methods and routines. Are there better ways of getting from where you are now to where you want to be tomorrow?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s solar eclipse falls in the most creative area of your chart, so if you set your sights high and believe in your talents there is every chance you will achieve something amazing. Don’t listen to those who say you should be cautious. Go for it Leo!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A friend in need is never a burden as far as you are concerned and you won’t hesitate to charge to the rescue if someone you are close to needs assistance today. You’ve got a good heart, plus a seriously intelligent head on your shoulders.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You rarely find words hard to come by and today you will have an abundance of advice for loved ones and work colleagues and … just about everyone. Don’t talk too much though or come this time tomorrow you could have a very sore throat!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make use of today’s eclipse to find ways to improve your cash-flow situation. Maybe you should be earning more, or maybe you should be spending less, but either way you instinctively know it’s time to get your financial house in order again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The solar eclipse in your sign makes this the perfect day to start something big and bold. Don’t worry that you may be aiming too high, because your prospects are so good right now that even aiming for the stars will come easy to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just because you feel sorry for a friend who is going through a tough time at the moment does not mean you should bail them out, at least not 100 per cent. It could well be the case that the universe wants them to find their own solutions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s important that you make time for friends and loved ones today, especially if you have been a bit emotionally distant in recent weeks. No doubt you’ve had a lot on your mind but that’s no excuse for appearing to be so unapproachable. Do more things together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Because today’s solar eclipse takes place in the career area of your chart you may be toying with the idea of changing your job or even starting a new vocation. And you have every right and every reason to do so. The future is what you make of it.

