Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your mind will be razor sharp over the coming 12 months but that does not mean your thinking will always be correct, so be careful. Trust your insights, of course, but back them up with facts and figures whenever possible. Strive to keep your head in the real world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The most important thing today is that you look for pragmatic solutions rather than try to find one grand answer to everything. It may not be possible to see the “bigger picture” but it is possible to deal successfully with smaller events as and when they arise.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mercury, planet of the mind, is moving through one of the more positive areas of your chart and if you can focus your attention on important matters rather than minor issues you may discover something worth knowing. Keep reminding yourself that knowledge is power.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The most important thing now is that you forget about what went wrong yesterday and focus on what you can make go right today. Draw a line under the past and refuse to even think about former failures, while looking forward to many future successes.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone who could be your cosmic twin – because you share so much in common – will inspire you to raise your game today. With their encouragement and assistance there is every reason to believe you’re about to win big in the game we call life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point trying to avoid someone you don’t get along with. You are bound to bump into them sooner or later so you might as well engineer a meeting now while you have the advantage. If you’re fair with them they’ll be fair with you too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, is now moving through the most creative area of your chart, so get your act together and showcase your talents. Your confidence is such that success is all but guaranteed, so aim high on every level and then go higher still.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing now is that you do what makes you happy rather than what you think will make everyone else happy. Libra is a cardinal sign and that means you are a leader rather than a follower. Make sure what you do next reflects that fact.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The times they are a-changing and you must change with them, even if you don’t want to. Not even a Scorpio can hold back the tide that is rising, so accept the inevitable and find ways to make those changes work for you. It won’t be too difficult.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are no stranger to putting forward your opinions but you need to be aware that if what you say offends people in positions of power they may make you pay for it. Be true to your beliefs but be canny about when and how you express them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With mind planet Mercury now moving through your sign you will find it easier to join the dots and see the bigger picture. That gives you a huge advantage over those who remain unaware that a bigger picture even exists. Make that advantage pay.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You know what you should be working on now, so get started. Put any doubts you may have firmly behind you and move confidently in the direction of your dreams. While rivals and competitors hesitate you will be miles down the road ahead of them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A major challenge will be less of a challenge if you can get other people to help you with it, and that should be no problem with Mercury moving through the friendship area of your chart. Use your persuasive skills to win them round to your way of thinking.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com