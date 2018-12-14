Your daily horoscope: December 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sudden attraction is likely over the next month or so and to begin with at least you will have to keep your feelings to yourself. Later on though you will get the chance to be more open about what is in your heart. That’s when the fun starts!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If anyone tries to force you to move in a direction you don’t want to go today they will very soon regret it. They obviously don’t know you too well if they think they can bark orders or pull rank and be allowed to get away with it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Go your own way and do your own thing over the next 24 hours and don’t worry in the slightest if some people disapprove of your actions. The very fact that you are getting a reaction suggest that you are on the right track.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be desperate to get rid of certain of restrictions but the harder you try to free yourself the more tightly they seem to bind you. Maybe you should take the hint and stop trying so hard. If you relax you may be able to wriggle free.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A dispute or disagreement of some kind is probably best avoided but according to the planets you are in one of those moods when you just cannot keep quiet. Once you have got involved though you must go all the way. It’s all or nothing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to change your way of doing things and be a bit more adventurous. Once you start down a new path you may be surprised to find you have talents you never knew existed. But they’re there now, plain as day, so use them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Everything will work out in the end, so there is no need to get uptight about your current situation. You may be under the impression that no matter what you say or do friends and family will ignore you – but they need you and they know it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A major upheaval will take place over the next few days and because you generally prefer things to stay as they are you probably won’t be happy about it. Be that as it may it will bring in its wake wonderful opportunities. Don’t miss them!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone wants to repay you for all the kindness you have shown them. It’s not necessary, of course, but if they go out of their way to do something for you today you must go out of your way to show how grateful you are. It’s good manners.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If others know what is good for them they won’t try to stand in your way when you tell them that you are going to be moving in a new direction. Hopefully they know from experience that it’s foolish (maybe even painful) to try to dissuade you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter how many times you have failed in the past you will succeed in the very near future, but you need to be patient. The sun is slowly but surely coming to the end of its annual cycle and will be back in your sign again very soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will need to be ruthless with yourself today and over the weekend, because you cannot afford to have doubts. A lot needs to be done and most likely in a short space of time as well, so get your head together and get on with it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to make a decision and you need to stick with it come what may. Yes, of course, some people will say you have got it wrong, and maybe they’re right, but the only thing that matters is that you see it through to the end.

