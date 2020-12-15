Your daily horoscope: December 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mind planet Mercury and values planet Venus are strong on your birthday this year, and you in turn must be strong enough to chart your own path through life, free of interference. Whatever decisions you choose to take must be your decisions alone. Trust yourself totally.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something you have believed with all your heart will turn out to be untrue today, and most likely the discovery will alarm and anger you. There will be no one to blame but yourself, however. You were not forced into your belief system by anyone else.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to have fallen out of favour with certain people but don’t worry, it won’t cost you. Just because you no longer see eye-to-eye over how best to interact with the world does not mean you can no longer fight on the same side.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is going to be an important week for you and the number of changes that take place will make your head spin. Bear in mind that this is just the first step on a journey that will take not days or weeks or months but years. So pace yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone may try to undermine your confidence today by playing on your fears and making you think that a certain situation is far worse than it is. Reject everything you hear that makes you feel uneasy. The planets indicate you have little, if anything, to worry about.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You possess a lot of likes and a lot of dislikes too, but it will pay you not to judge either people or events purely by how you feel about them. Keep a cool head over the next few days. Don’t let your passions run away with you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in and around the most dynamic area of your chart will on the one hand inspire you to push ahead with your ambitions but, on the other, warn that you still need to keep a sense of proportion. It’s not all about profits and promotions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The only danger today is that you will be so full of life and love that you say something you should have kept to yourself. It’s great that you want other people to know what you know and feel what you feel, but don’t cast pearls before swine!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It seems like everyone has advice for you at the moment and as so much of it is conflicting you might as well ignore it all. Listen only to what your inner voice tells you and disregard the rest. You already know what has to be done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Venus, planet of love, moves into your birth sign today, the first act in a game of cosmic musical chairs that will go on throughout the week. Try to understand the motives of people you meet, even those you instinctively dislike. There’s good in everyone.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A couple of days from now Saturn will move out of your sign and the duties and responsibilities you have been laboring under will no longer seem such a burden. They might be even less of a burden if you allow other people to help you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something a friend or colleague tells you today will make you wonder if you have made a major mistake, but it’s more likely you are being fearful for no good reason. Ignore what they say and trust that the universe will continue to guide you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A warning signal of some kind is likely today and the moment you notice it you must either change what you are doing or stop it altogether. More importantly, you must not allow thoughts of failure or defeat to take root in your mind.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com