Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What you choose to do over the coming year is entirely your decision and you must not allow other people, no matter how well-meaning, to force you in directions you don’t want to go. Listen to their suggestions, of course, but feel free to ignore them too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have never been the sort to say nice things just to keep other people happy and you are not about to start now. With both the Sun and Mars moving in your favor you won’t pull your punches, not even a little bit, and nor should you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be utterly convinced that you are in the right and those who disagree with you are wrong but you have as much chance of changing their minds as they have of changing yours. Keep your distance today rather than get in a fight.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It would appear that a friend or family member is not being entirely honest with you and you must find out why. Maybe it’s because they fear you will react badly when they tell you what they have done. Let them know you’re in a forgiving mood.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is likely that someone will try to play on your fears today, but now you know that you can take steps to prevent it. The best way by far is to let nothing upset you emotionally. Let the world see you have never been happier.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are in no mood to stay quiet, not while others are raising their voices and making demands of you. With both the sun and Mars on your side you can and you must shout louder than they do. They’ll fear you more than you fear them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to lose yourself in details, especially if you are the sort of Virgo who tends to get so deeply involved in what they are doing that the rest of the world ceases to exist. Focus on the big picture today – you’ll learn more that way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no point trying to keep your feelings for someone under wraps, because those who know you well can read your emotions as easily as they read a newspaper or a book. Be honest about how much they mean to you. You mean a lot to them too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There may be more to an offer than meets the eye today, so be wary of those who tell you that only good things can come of it. Maybe they are right, but will those good things be mainly for your benefit or solely for theirs?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With Mars in your sign you will be even more adventurous than you usually are, and that’s a good thing, but you must still look before you leap. It’s okay to take a few risks but you don’t have to take them every minute of every day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may think you can persuade friends and colleagues to accept your views and opinions but even if they appear to do so it will only be on the surface. The planets warn that the more you push your beliefs the more others will want to reject them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may need to make an extra special effort to cheer yourself up today, not because you are depressed but because so many of the people around you seem to be lost in doom and gloom. The world was, is and always will be a wonderful place.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets warn if you push too hard today, especially on the work front, others may push back at you even harder. This is one of those occasions when you will accomplish more by taking things easy. Why make life difficult when it doesn’t have to be?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com