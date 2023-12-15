Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Ignore what other people say about you and keep working toward your goals. There is only one opinion that matters now and that is your own, so do what you know to be right and true and trust that the universe will reward you over the coming year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t worry if you don’t seem to be in control of your affairs because this situation won’t last much longer. The hands of the cosmic clock never stop moving and it may be just a matter of days before you are in the driving seat again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You should by now be aware that something you said earlier in the week caused some very real anxiety for a friend, so hold up your hand, admit you got it wrong and apologize profusely. It’s simply not true you don’t care about other people’s feelings.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may seem as if the more of an effort you make the less of a return you get but even if that is true it is only a short-term thing. Over the weekend you will see welcome returns on the time and energy you have invested in life.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Time seems to be passing at an ever-increasing rate and because you feel under so much pressure you may not be doing as good a job as you expect of yourself. Stop looking at the clock and focus only on the next step to be taken.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It is important that you maintain an expansive and positive outlook on life because with so many small but irritating things going on at the moment your viewpoint could get too narrow-minded. Keep smiling and keep believing that life will always be fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Throw yourself into your work today and ignore what is going on in the news or even in your general neighbourhood. You are under no obligation to get involved in the wider world, still less to take sides. Just focus on what makes you happy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun remains in the most open area of your chart until the 23rd, so there is still plenty of time to get out and about and meet new people and establish new contacts. Forget about your daily chores and accept every social invitation that comes your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

So something you tried did not work out as well as expected. So what? Everyone experiences failure at one time or another, so learn what you can from the situation and make whatever adjustments seem necessary to guarantee success next time. It’s that simple.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have high expectations of yourself but if you demand the same level of excellence from those you work and play with you are going to be disappointed. Try taking a more realistic look at what friends and colleagues are capable of today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do something today that compels those who have been ignoring you to sit up and take notice. You may be reticent by nature but now is the time to make a bit of a noise. People in positions of authority will admire your more assertive approach.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Every time you make an effort to get ahead it seems like something happens to spoil your plans. Maybe you should take the hint, back off a bit and stop trying so hard. A more relaxed attitude could result in getting a lot more things done.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A crisis of some kind will test both your courage and your confidence over the next few days. While everyone else is running this way and that wondering what to do next you will be the perfect example of how to stay calm and make the right calls.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com