Your daily horoscope: December 15

IF TODAY IS

YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may prefer to act first and think about what you have done later – maybe – but the message of your birthday chart this year is that you need to reflect on what you are going to do before you actually do it. It will make a big difference.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be in two minds about what you should be doing this weekend but you need to get your act together and make a quick decision because if you wait too long you could lose out financially and professionally. You’re an Aries – so be first.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you start something new this weekend you must accept that it is going to take up quite a bit of time and energy. Maybe you should have another think about it first. Is it worth that level of investment? Decide, then act.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not want to do what other people want to do over the next 48 hours but the planets suggest it would be a good idea to go along with their plans. A few days from now it could be you who needs their support in return.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Life is too short to worry what the world might think of you, so decide what it is you want to do and then just get on and do it. If people who don’t understand your needs and desires have an issue with it that’s their problem, not yours.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to get dragged into a dispute between friends this weekend. Even if you get involved out of good intentions you will either make an enemy of one side or, worse, have them both turn against you. Keep your distance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Anyone who thinks they are tough enough to take you on will soon learn the error of their ways. Your head knows what you want and your heart will give you the desire to go out and get it. Others get in your way at their peril.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The only thing that matters now is that you stay loyal to people who have been loyal to you in the past. A positive link between Venus, your ruler, and Saturn, planet of responsibility, encourages you to make sacrifices for them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Not everything in life has to be logical. Sometimes things happen for no obvious reason and you just have to accept it. That is very much the situation for you at the moment, so use your intuition rather than your intellect this weekend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will take risks purely for the fun of it over the next 48 hours. Whether you win or lose does not matter, it’s the taking part that means something. Most likely you will win though – your fire sign energy will see you cross the finishing line first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You’ve done a great deal of thinking and planning in recent weeks and it won’t be long before you can move to the next stage and put those ideas and plans into effect. This weekend though you must take it easy. Conserve your energy for later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you try something you have never done before this weekend the results could be spectacular. Yes, it’s true, they could also be spectacularly disappointing, but life is about taking risks and both enjoying the successes and learning from the failures.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The pressure is very much on at the moment but that’s okay because you are determined to show people in positions of power that you are more than just a pretty face. Be selective about the tasks you agree to take on though. Don’t exhaust yourself.

