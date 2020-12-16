Your daily horoscope: December 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Instead of thrusting ahead like you usually do your best course of action over the coming year will be to sit back and let life come to you. The only pressure you will feel is pressure you put on yourself, so lighten up and learn to enjoy the journey.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A new and challenging phase will begin when the Sun changes signs early next week, and between now and then you need to get clear in your mind what it is you want to accomplish, especially in terms of your job or career. You must have a plan.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This would be a good time to get to grips with issues of a financial nature, even more so if you recognize that you have gone overboard a bit with your spending in recent months. Seek out advice from friends and relatives. They may even offer some assistance.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

People sometimes wonder who they are dealing with when they do business with you. Is it the real Gemini on show, or is it one of your many fake identities? Today it’s important that there are no misunderstandings, so drop the mask and be yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to find better ways to work with those you have to interact with on a day-to-day basis. One thing is clear: you have wasted too much time and energy trying to outdo each other, so stop competing and start cooperating. It could work wonders.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

According to the planets you have become a bit too set in your ways and what happens over the next week or so will force you to adapt, especially when dealing with people on a one-to-one level. Try to remember you are on the same side.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Focus on the things that matter to you personally and don’t be led astray by people who say you should be getting involved with issues that hold no real interest for you. The best way to help other people is to be content with your own life first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There may be occasions over the next few days when you feel out of touch with what’s going on around you, but that’s okay. Yes, it could be you who is moving at the wrong pace or in the wrong direction, but most likely it’s other people!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will push yourself harder than ever over the next few days and are sure to get a lot done in a relatively short period. But make sure you schedule some down time between now and the end of the year – you are going to need it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What you own and earn will be very much on your mind today, but don’t worry too much about your cashflow situation. Yes, of course, it could be better but new opportunities will be coming your way soon, so be positive – and keep your eyes and ears open.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A new solar year begins for you on the 21st, and over the next few days you must make a serious effort to get your affairs in order and tie up loose ends so you can hit the ground running when the sun moves in your favour. Get started now!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A friend’s rather negative remarks could hurt a bit today but you are advised not to take them too seriously. Maybe they have a point, maybe you have been a bit too easygoing, but you’ll more than make up for it in the weeks and months to come.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may seem as if certain things in your life not going according to plan but most likely that’s not true at all. If you could see your existence from a higher perspective you would realize you are very much on the right track. Just keep walking.

