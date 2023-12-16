Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must get other people involved in your creative and artistic pursuits over the coming year. You don’t have to relinquish control but you do have to surround yourself with the kind of individuals who, like you, know how to get things done.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s not true that someone who has always been there for you in the past has now turned against you, so ignore the rumours and interact with them the same as you did before. There is just no way they would ever let you down.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What seemed difficult, even impossible, a few days ago now seems ridiculously easy and, of course, you are wondering what the catch might be. The planets indicate there is no catch at all, so get on with it and show the world what star quality looks like.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you let your suspicions get the better of you this weekend you are sure to regret it later in the month when you realize that your mistrust was well and truly misplaced. A friend or colleague is still very much on your side, so work with them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It would appear that someone who knows which of your buttons to press has been having fun at your expense. You can, if you wish, get angry about it but wouldn’t that confirm that you can in fact be overly emotional? Pretend you really don’t care.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have nothing to fear and everything to look forward to and if you are smart you will go all out to do something remarkable. Use the remaining days of the sun in the most dynamic area of your chart to complete a project of a creative nature.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It will feel as if a great weight has been lifted from your shoulders this weekend and you must take that as a sign it is time to make plans of both a personal and professional nature. Make them big plans too – in fact, make them massive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

On too many occasions of late you have allowed other people to make decisions for you and that has to stop. Only you have a clear idea of what it is you really want out of life and only you have the power to make it happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Not only was a decision you made recently wrong but it also affected the people around you both at home and at work. It’s not often you recognize the need to apologize but you really have no choice in the matter now. Say it and mean it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make use of the sun’s last week or so in your sign to bring whatever projects you are working on to a successful conclusion. Having started so many new things you now have no choice but to see them through to the end, even if it exhausts you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will find that an obstacle that has been blocking your path for the past few weeks is now easy to dislodge, or at least to get around. Once you are on the move again you will be able to see options and choices you were previously unaware of.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Speak up and let the world know that you will only deal with individuals who share your moral values. Anyone who is prepared to break rules or hurt other people to get what they desire is not the kind of person you want to be associated with.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Advice will come at you from every direction this weekend and if you are smart you will ignore every word of it. Why should you listen to what other people say when you already know what needs to be done? Listen only to your own inner voice.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com