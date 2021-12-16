Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s nice that others expect good things of you but what you expect of yourself must go way beyond that. Now is the time to raise your game to a level where what you achieve is not just good but truly great. You’ve got what it takes Sag!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With both the sun and Mars moving through the most adventurous area of your chart you can and you must strike out in a new direction. If your choices and actions annoy those of a more cautious disposition it shows you are doing it right.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Be careful what you let the world know about your doings today. If you let slip information that casts you in a bad light it may be a long time before your reputation recovers. Even a single word, said to the wrong person, could damage your social standing.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The only way to get ahead is by working closely with other people. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign means you cannot afford to be selfish and put your own interests first. Start moving forward again as part of a team, not as an individual.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need a break then take one. Don’t ask colleagues and employers if they would mind you taking it easy for a bit, because they will probably try to persuade you to carry on. You desperately need to recharge your batteries, so slow down immediately.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is one of the very best times of the year to be a Leo but over the next 24 hours you may be tempted to take on more than is physically, mentally and emotionally good for you. Remember you have limits Leo, like everyone else.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you make an effort to reach out to someone today there should be less chance of conflict when the moon is full at the weekend. The few differences that exist between you are as nothing compared to the many things that bind you together.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t have to try too hard to get your way over the next 24 hours. Cosmic activity in the communications area of your chart will give your voice added authority and few will be able to refuse your demands, especially if they sound more like requests.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What you own and what you earn is of the utmost importance, so don’t pretend that money matters can be ignored. The more you get your financial house in order now the less likely it is you will find yourself short come the weekend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your confidence may be at an all-time high but you still need to tread carefully when dealing with people who have the kind of power that can halt you in your tracks. Treat everyone you meet as your best friend forever, even if you secretly despise them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It might be a wise move to keep your feelings under wraps today, especially if you are the kind of Capricorn who has strong likes and dislikes. If someone gets the impression that you don’t much care for them it’s unlikely they’ll give you what you need.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It is important that you stand back from what you are doing today and see the bigger picture. According to the planets you may have got a bit too caught up in details of late. Remind yourself of your wider purpose. What’s it all for?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are ambitious you will find ways to get on in the world between now and the weekend, but make sure your success does not depend on someone else’s failure. There is plenty of good stuff to go around, so see to it that everyone’s a winner.

