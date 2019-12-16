Your daily horoscope: December 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing now is that you get your thoughts organized. Too often in the past you have allowed your mind to wander all over the place but you cannot afford to do that any more. A tidy mind could lead to some very tidy profits over the coming year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you are close to emotionally is keeping things from you, which is of course worrying, but most likely they have a very good reason for it. It’s far too early to get uptight about it, so relax and see how the situation plays itself out.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A positive frame of mind is a must, so don’t let doubts creep in. If they do they are likely to multiply quickly and before you know it you will think the whole world is against you. What is your favourite inspirational saying? Repeat it often today.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can at times be a bit too easily provoked and someone could play on that fact today and try to get you to say things you later regret. Promise yourself now that you won’t fall for their games and tricks, no matter how hard they try.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your workload seems to be getting out of hand and you fear if you don’t get on top of it soon it could ruin the festive season for you. Do something about it today but don’t set yourself ridiculous targets. Maybe you are worrying for no good reason.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be inclined to give up on something that is taking up too much of your time and energy but don’t throw in the towel just yet. What occurs over the next 24 hours could help you in ways you had not expected. The universe wants you to succeed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Ignore any gossip you might hear today because almost certainly there is very little truth in it. Also, while it might be fun to talk about someone behind their back you never know where it might lead, especially if they find out and blame you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A friend needs your assistance and, of course, you will do what you can. Don’t wait to be asked – their situation is so bad that you don’t have time to talk about it first. Just do what needs to be done and, most likely, save them from themselves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Yes, you have spent too much money, but there is not much point worrying about it. What’s done is done and cannot be undone – but before you reach for your wallet again ask yourself if you really need what you are proposing to buy. Probably not.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If what someone offers you today sounds too good to be true then you must find out what strings may be attached. Most likely what they want in return is worth it to you but you cannot just assume that is so. Do your homework, then make a decision.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is something in the back of your mind that is worrying you to such an extent that you find it hard to focus on anything else. Make time today to confront it. It may not be pleasant but you need to get past the worry and deal with the issue.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some people may say you are aiming too high or getting ideas above your station, and maybe they are right, but ignore them anyway. You create your own luck, so go all out to get what you desire and challenge your rivals to stop you if they can.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A lot of things have happened over the past few weeks and there is still a lot to take in and digest, so give yourself some breathing space. You need to find some quiet time to consider what has been done, and what you may need to do next.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com