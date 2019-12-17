Your daily horoscope: December 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have never been the sort to hide in the shadows and you are not about to start now. In these days of social media and instant fame you have the personality to rise above average and give something special to the world. Make that your birthday aim.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to get started on a project that you have already invested a lot of mental energy in. The planets warn if you don’t do something concrete soon you may never move beyond the planning stage, and that would be a shame as it’s a tremendous idea.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be a bit set in your ways but you have flashes of inspiration like everyone else and one such flash will get you thinking along lines that are quite unusual. Could the world be different to what you thought it was? Yes it could. Find out how.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to take charge today and make sure that everyone plays the parts they are supposed to play. You may not want to begin by giving orders but if you don’t your rivals could take it as a sign of weakness and start moving in on your territory.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This could be a make-or-break few days for you on the work front. The planets indicate that people in positions of power are minded to hand you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and if you take it your future will be assured. It could be your true vocation.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The task ahead of you may seem daunting but you’ve tackled bigger challenges than this in the past and come through victorious, so there is no reason to be afraid. If possible, call in a few favours and get others to do the heavy stuff for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone you had a row with recently offers an apology today you must be big enough to accept it. Why hold a grudge when it does not do anyone any good, least of all you? Life is too short to allow petty vendettas to take up your time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your insights into how to deal with difficult situations will be inspired today, and when you explain what you intend to do to family and friends they will look at you in awe, as if you have some kind of cosmic gift. You do, it’s called self-belief.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A rival knows what you are planning and will use that information to place obstacles in your path. But now that you know that you can adjust your route a little and go around them with ease. One needs to get up early to get the better of Scorpio!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Stop trying so hard to find explanations for things that most likely have no explanation at all – they just are, they just exist. As happens so often in life, the moment you stop searching is also the moment you start to recognize what you are looking for.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you are not entirely sure what someone is up to you must find out quickly, because the last thing you need at the moment is being held back by suspicions that maybe not everyone is on your side. You cannot afford to leave anything to chance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have one great idea today you will probably have a dozen, but what good are they if you do nothing with them? Take the one idea that has the most potential and give it your all, the full 100 per cent. It could be the making of you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to cut through all the confusion and get to the heart of a problem that has been causing you sleepless nights. Don’t listen to what other people tell you or you will be confused even more – quiet your mind and listen to your own inner voice.

