Your daily horoscope: December 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that there will be a direct and inverse link between what you say and what you do over the coming year. In other words, the less you talk about your ambitions the more likely it is your endeavors will succeed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t throw yourself at the first challenge that comes along today, because very soon there will be even bigger and more exciting challenges to get to grips with. You have a very strong need to prove yourself but first you need to prove you have common sense.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The desire to make the most of your talents and make a name for yourself will be strong now that Saturn is moving into the career area of your chart. You know you have what it takes to succeed, now all you have to do is prove it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you need to keep in mind today is that nothing is ever set in stone – there are ways to change what you are doing and take a completely different path through life, if you so choose. What is your highest ideal? Make that your guiding star.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to believe that you have been hard done by and denied something that was owed to you. It may be true, but the planets warn this is not the best time to make a big fuss about it. Don’t worry – it will balance out in the end.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As Saturn moves into the partnership area of your chart other people will start making demands of you and you really have no option but to do as they say. Show willing and keep a smile on your face. The right attitude is hugely important now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Matters related to your work and your wellbeing are going to be the focus of what occurs over the next few weeks, so make sure you get plenty of rest and make sure you are prepared mentally and physically for the challenges which lay ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are determined to get things done and you are determined to make more time and space in your life for the things that really matter to you. A possessions purge would do you no harm at all, so start clearing out all that junk you’ve collected.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Extra responsibilities cannot be avoided and you are advised not to waste time trying. On the home front, especially, others will be hugely demanding over the next few days and you may have no option but to sort out loved ones’ problems for them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone lets you down today, maybe by failing to show up for a social event, don’t make a big deal of it. It may be annoying but in the greater scheme of things it is of only minor importance, so adapt your plans and keep smiling.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There will be more than one occasion over the next few days when it feels as if a great weight has been lifted from your shoulders and you can start having fun again. Don’t go mad though – just ease yourself into this more positive phase.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s a really big day for you as Saturn, the great taskmaster of the zodiac, moves into your sign. What that signifies is that over the next few weeks you will start to be tested in serious ways. You’ll be fine if you stay calm and stay focused.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must not think of yourself as a failure just because one little thing went wrong. It may not have worked out as well as you had hoped but there are still plenty of reasons to be happy with yourself. Do whatever it takes to maintain a positive attitude.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com