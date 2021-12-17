Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may need to dig in your heels and refuse to move in directions that others have mapped out for you over the coming year. It’s your life and no one but you has the right to decide what path you are going to take. It’s okay to be stubborn.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Group activities may be a lot of fun at the moment but you must resist the urge to always try to be the leader of the pack. If you don’t, you may find that some of your team decide to join the opposition. It’s not all about you, Aries.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to get tough with someone who has been challenging your authority of late. Their constant criticism is getting you down, so if they appear to believe they can do a better job than you then tell them it’s time to put up or shut up.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A change of scene will do you a lot of good today but don’t wander too far from your home base as you may need to return there quickly. And if you are travelling with other people, don’t commit yourself to a specific timetable of events.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something seems to be depressing you a bit and it’s important that you get your head together before the weekend begins. Sunday’s full moon will bring extra challenges and you must be at the top of your game if you are to deal with them successfully.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to be touchy but you could easily take what other people say the wrong way today, leading to bad feelings in both directions. Even if what you hear seems to be negative in nature, strive to view it in a positive light.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The most important thing now is that you have faith in your own abilities. If that isn’t possible, if you still have doubts you can’t get rid of, at least make it look as if you are confident. Present your best possible face to the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t be short of confidence today and over the weekend but don’t get carried away and think nothing can go wrong. Saturn’s influence is such that some activities won’t go as smoothly as you expect, but if you stay calm they will still be a success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is a danger that you could allow your mind to lead you in some strange new directions over the next few days. Make a conscious effort to keep a grip on reality and try to avoid people who tend to get hysterical for no good reason.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are in one of those moods where you feel you have to get things done now, immediately, this very moment – but it isn’t remotely true. Slow both your body and your mind down a bit and let life come to you at a more leisurely pace.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some things can be changed easily and some things cannot be changed at all and it is of the utmost importance that you know which is which over the next 24 hours. Saturn, your ruler, urges you to leave things as they are for the time being.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Keep everything you do, both in your personal life and at work, as simple as possible today. The moment you allow things to get complicated is the moment when you start to lose control. You’ve already got a winning hand, so why change it?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Forget about what the so-called experts are saying and listen to what your inner voice is trying to tell you. Deep down you already know what is right and what is wrong, so trust your instincts and then act on them swiftly and decisively.

