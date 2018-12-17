Your daily horoscope: December 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday will give you the courage you need to meet the kind of challenges that might destroy lesser individuals. Not only will you not be destroyed but you will actually grow stronger. Challenges are good for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It might be wise to keep a low profile during the first few days of the week, then come out of your shell when the sun links with Uranus in your sign on Thursday. Most of the things you have been worrying about exist entirely inside your head.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Good things will come your way this week and by the time the sun moves in your favour on Friday you will believe that life is worth living again. Just don’t go from one extreme to the other and start acting as if the good times will never end.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is the ideal time to make an impression on people in positions of authority, especially on the work front where, if you make more of an effort, your talents are sure to be recognized. But don’t promise more than you know you can deliver.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Co-operation is the key to success as the week begins and if you can put aside any personal animosities, you might have with colleagues there is every chance you will accomplish a lot together. You don’t have to like people to be able to work with them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to be too possessive about what you own and earn today because the planets warn that could lead to conflict with people who have a claim on at least some of your resources. Give others what they need and you will get what you need too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are on the cusp of one of the most positive times of the year but between now and Friday, when the sun moves in your favour, you must get your home life in order. You won’t have time for petty squabbles later, so sort them out now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mars in the area of your chart that governs your daily routines will pile on the pressure today and you may wonder how you are going to get everything done. You’ll find a way – you always do. You’re at your best when the heat is on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must aim high this week. The planets warn you will never forgive yourself if you waste good opportunities because you were not entirely sure you had what it takes to make the most of them. You don’t have to be sure, you just have to act!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It might annoy you that some of the people you have to deal with act more with their hearts than with their heads but that’s just the way it is. Not everyone can be as rational as you, so make allowances. Keep your cool and be a good example.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Words will come easy to you today – maybe a bit too easy for some people’s tastes! Mars in the communications area of your chart means you tend to speak first and worry about what you have said later – if at all. Not everyone appreciates that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to make sure that your financial affairs are in order before you move on to other matters. Toward the end of the week, when the sun changes signs, you will have more pressing issues to worry about, so sort out your cash-flow situation now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you want to start something new it won’t be long before you get the chance, but if you want it to be a success you must not work alone. Anything is possible this week if you join forces with people who share your outlook and your ambitions.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com